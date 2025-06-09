Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Gem: Ronny Mauricio’s 20/20 Upside Is Back On The Radar
After a progression season at AAA in 2023 (.292 with 76 runs, 23 home runs, 71 RBIs, and 24 stolen bases over 490 at-bats), the Mets gave Ronny Mauricio 26 games of experience in September. Strikeouts (31 over 101 at-bats) became a problem after doing a much better job of controlling the strike zone at AAA (18.2%). He hit .248 in New York with 11 runs, two home runs, nine RBIs, and seven stolen bases.
Ronny Mauricio Fantasy Baseball Outlook:
Mauricio slipped off the fantasy market’s radar in 2024 due to a missed year with a torn ACL in his right knee. Unfortunately, his issue required a second surgery in August that carried his recovery over to the start of this season. The Mets gave him five games at A Ball starting in late April, with breaks between starts. He went 2-for-15 with two runs and an RBI before getting promoted to AA.
After a four-day breather, Mauricio had a similar failure at the next level in the minors (two hits over 17 at-bats with a run, two RBIs, and seven strikeouts). Surprisingly, a second promotion to AAA led to a nine-game hitting streak (17-for-33 with 10 runs, three home runs, eight RBIs, and four stolen bases) and a ticket to New York. Over this span, Mauricio only had five strikeouts, which was an excellent area of improvement.
With the Mets against the Dodgers, he went 0-8 with three strikeouts in his first two games, almost hiding him in the free agent pool for the fantasy managers who weren’t tracking his progress in 2023. A three-game trip to Colorado led to five hits over 11 at-bats with four runs, one home run, and an RBI.
Mark Vientos Injury Paves Way For The Rise Of Ronnie Mauricio
A hamstring injury to Mark Vientos opened up a major league roster spot. The Mets have been rotating Jeff McNeil, Luisangel Acuna, Brett Baty, and Starling Marte through their second base, third base, and DH positions, which paints a cloudy playing time situation for all involved, including Mauricio.
Based on potential ceiling, New York will find a way to get their new rising prospect into their starting lineup as much as possible, and Mauricio has started five consecutive games at 3B (3), SS (1), and DH (1). Acuna is the player who will lose the most playing time due to his empty power swing (no home runs and six RBIs over 136 at-bats) this season.
Jeff McNeil took advantage of his trip to Colorado by smashing three home runs, scoring four runs, and driving in five RBIs on Saturday and Sunday, putting him on a surprising production pace after his first 105 at-bats (.257/12/6/17/1 with 17 walks and 12 strikeouts).
Since his recall from AAA in mid-May, Brett Baty is on his best offensive run with the Mets over 28 games (.256 with 11 runs, six home runs, and 19 RBIs over 86 at-bats). Vientos was scuffling at the plate over his previous 17 games (.216/3/1/4 over 51 at-bats with 18 strikeouts) before landing on the injured list.
Over the weekend, I was sleeping at the wheel with my free agent report, at least in deep formats, as Mauricio wasn’t on my radar. By one click of the mouse on Sunday, my fantasy light bulb should have gone off. In shallow leagues, Mauricio offers a 20/20 skill set, and he looks ready to rock and roll in the Mets’ starting lineup. New York will find a way to get him playing time.
In the 15-team high-stakes market this weekend, 41 teams added Mauricio with bids over $100 ($1,000 FAAB budget on the year). Giddy Up!