4 Two-Start Pitchers to Stream from the Week 3 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire

Your fantasy baseball lineup is not complete. We know it, and the waiver wire is going to offer you an array of options for a pick-me-up ahead of Week 3. As we pivot to find starting pitchers to add, the goal is not only to find good players, but also 2-start pitchers in the week. There are options listed below.

Grant Holmes (ATL)

Holmes is pitching on Monday night as the Braves take on the Miami Marlins in Atlanta. Holmes is owned in just under 50% of leagues. Yet, Holmes has never had a 4.00+ ERA in his 2+ seasons. Holmes is a fastball-first pitcher, and his 3-start 2026 season has Holmes in the top 10% of MLB pitchers in fastball run value (+3).

Noah Schultz (CSW)

The pickup of Schultz is risky, but perhaps worth the reward. The White Sox's No. 2 prospect is set for his MLB debut on Tuesday night, which lines him back up for a Sunday start this week. Schultz will host the Tampa Bay Rays. In his 3 Triple-A starts in 2026, Schultz has a 1.29 ERA with a 0.43 WHIP and 19 strikeouts across 14 IP. Not only is Schultz a 2-start pickup, but he is a dynasty option.

Jeffrey Springs (ATH)

Springs is scorching through his early 2026 season. His ERA is 1.47 with a sub-1.00 WHIP. Springs throws all 3 pitch-styles of: fastball, breaking ball, and offspeed. All 3 of those styles are in the top-8% of all MLB pitchers in run value, including in the 99th percentile of overall pitching run value, per Statcast. Springs is owned in about 45% of fantasy baseball leagues.

Joey Cantillo (CLE)

Cantillo is projected to start for the Guardians on Tuesday night, facing the St. Louis Cardinals' subpar offense. Cantillo is a very strong strikeout pitcher at a 27.9% rate in 2025 and 33.3% in 2026. Cantillo fielded us a 3.21 ERA in 2025 and now, a 2.45 ERA with 1 win in three 2026 starts. The Guardinas will be favored to win the game, thus aiding Cantillo's chances of winning. He is owned in about 37% of fantasy baseball leagues.

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