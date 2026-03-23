Five Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Additions to Fuel a Playoff Contending Run

For most of you fantasy basketball players, the playoffs are imminent; ready to begin as soon as next week. It is time to make one last stand to make the playoffs and/or set your roster up for postseason success. The best way to do this is by attacking the waiver wire. As the NBA season winds down, depth charts change, and opportunities arise. Find these waiver wire additions to reach further success.

Elijah Harkess, Guard (UTA) — 92% Available

Amid Jazz injuries, Harkless has risen to be the borderline starting point guard on the team. Harkless will split work with Isaiah Collier and, much of the time, play alongside him. Harkless has played 34+ minutes in three of his last four games and shall remain a 25+ minutes-per-game player. Not to mention, he also has 40+ fantasy points twice in those last four games.

Daniss Jenkins, Guard (DET) — 74% Available

With the Pistons 4 games clear of the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, the team will play cautiously with its starters. Over the next 5-10 games, Cade Cunningham may see less than 35 minutes per game, thus elevating Jenkins to play 10-20% above average. Jenkins has 34+ minutes in two of his last three games, with 41+ fantasy points also in two of them.

Ace Bailey, Forward (UTA) — 56% Available

Bailey is coming into his expected form, courting 53+ fantasy points in each of his last two games. Bailey is not out there playing 35+ minutes, but he will rarely play less than 25, and mostly in the 28-32 range. Bailey is the centerpiece of this scoring offense, alongside Collier. The Jazz will not limit the rookie as he aims to be a breakout player of the year as a 2026-27 sophomore.

Yves Missi, Center (NOP) — 89% Available

Missi spent quite some time injured, but he is back with the Pelicans. At one point this season, Missi was deemed a lucrative trade asset. The injury stole that from the Pelicans, yet Missi plays very efficient basketball with over 1 fantasy point per minute and 30+ in 3 of his last 4 games. Missi will maintain playing 25-30 minutes per game and be a very high upside player.

Paul Reed, Center (DET) — 96% Available

The Pistons will continue to limit their starters' minutes until the playoffs begin. This, Reed, shall play above average to 20+ minutes per game. His upside will truly loom large if Jalen Duren misses any time for rest or injury. Reed ranks 10th among all NBA players in player efficiency rating, which factually marks him as an elite impact player on the court.

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