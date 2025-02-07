Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Week 16 Pickups
The NBA trade deadline has reshaped rosters, creating new fantasy opportunities. Whether you're looking for an immediate boost or a long-term stash, the waiver wire is full of intriguing options. Here are the top pickups for Week 16.
SF Dalton Knecht, Charlotte Hornets
Knecht’s fantasy stock skyrocketed after being traded to the Hornets. In Los Angeles, he was buried on the depth chart behind LeBron James and Austin Reebes, however, the rookie now slots into the starting lineup next to LaMelo Ball. With a bigger role in Charlotte’s rotation, expect his scoring and playing time to rise. Despite averaging just 9.4 points in 20.7 minutes per game in Los Angeles, Knecht should see 30+ minute per night with a Hornets team that doesn’t have much to play for (outside of pride). Don’t be surprised if he flirts with 20 points per game for the rest of the season. Knecht is a must-add in deep leagues and a solid stash in standard formats. If he finds rhythm early, his fantasy value could soar.
C Moussa Diabaté, Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte’s frontcourt shakeup opened the door for Diabaté to play significant minutes. While Jusuf Nurkić’s arrival adds some uncertainty, Mark Williams’ departure is a big win for Diabate. Diabaté is still slated to start, giving him immediate rebounding and defensive upside. In two of his previous four outings, he produced a double-double. In the lone game he exceeded 30 minutes, the frenchamn tallied 11 points, 14 rebounds, and three steals. He’s a strong add in deeper leagues.
SG Max Christie, Dallas Mavericks
After being dealt to Dallas, Christie wasted no time making an impact. In his first two games as a Maverick, Christie played 30 and 32 minutes respectively, averaging 15.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 3-pointers. Although this was without Anthony Davis, it signals Christie’s potential as a key rotation piece. He’s a must-add given his recent production.
C Jusuf Nurkić, Charlotte Hornets
Nurkic’s fantasy appeal hinges on his usage in Charlotte. He’s a proven double-double threat, but his minutes could be limited as the team prioritizes youth. Still, in deeper leagues, Nurkić is worth adding in case he carves out a bigger role than expected.
SG Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards
The trade deadline cleared some competition for Coulibaly, making him a strong candidate for increased usage. With Kyle Kuzma gone, Coulibaly should see an uptick in usage. Khris Middleton’s arrival could pose some issues but Middleton is no longer the player he once was so I don’t anticipate him preventing Coulibaly from succeeding. Averaging 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.1 combined steals and blocks, his role should remain solid as the Wizards focus on player development. He should be rostered in all formats.
SF Matas Buzelis, Chicago Bulls
Buzelis has been trending up, playing at least 26 minutes in four straight games while averaging 15.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks. With the Bulls likely to lean on their young core, his fantasy-friendly game makes him a must-roster player in all leagues.
PG/SG Bub Carrington, Washington Wizards
Washington’s roster changes could open up more opportunities for Carrington, though competition remains stiff. However, in his last outing, Carrington tallied 16 points, 10 assists, and 4 rebounds in 35 minutes of action. His fantasy value hinges on potential buyouts or injuries, making him a speculative add in deep leagues.
