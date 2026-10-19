Fantasy Football Early Week 7 Waiver Wire Targets: Omar Cooper Jr., Demario Douglas, Plus 4 Others

The football field became a haven for exploration in Week 6 of the NFL. Sleepers arose from their graves, including a 2-touchdown game for Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. and a 6-reception IR return from Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. As I take an early look at the Week 7 Waiver Wire, the following names are flashing on a sign that tells fantasy managers about one darn-good sale.

Bam Knight

Jeremiyah Love was sidelined in Week 6 to nurse his ankle injuries. Expectations are that Love will miss Week 7. If he does, Knight has relevance, as he had 15 rushing attempts to Tyler Allgeier's 18. Meanwhile, Knight ran for 80 yards, and Allgeier stumbled to his 38-yard mark. That happened in a huge upset over the now-two-win, four-loss, and former Super Bowl favorite LA Rams.

Kendre Miller

Alvin Kamara left the game, but returned against the Giants. Nonetheless, he appears to be dinged up with a hip/back issue. If Kamara is out, Miller will obviously carry a lot of snaps. If Kamara does play, he very well may play below 100% of his health. Thus, more snaps for Miller, who ran the ball 20 times in the Saints' 34-27 victory. It is worth a shot to pick up Miller if you have a roster spot to fill.

Omar Cooper Jr.

Omar Cooper Jr. wasted no time making an impact in his return to the Jets lineup.



6 REC, 103 REC YDS, 17.2 AVG, 1 TD vs Patriots



The rookie topped 100 yards and scored his first career NFL touchdown in his first game back from IR. pic.twitter.com/lFEd0h5mYE — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) October 18, 2026

The Jets drafted Cooper Jr. with a late first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He returned from a four-game IR stint and immediately looked as advertised. Cooper led all Jets with 7 targets, 6 receptions, 103 yards, and a touchdown grab. He is currently averaging 19.0 yards per catch across his eight receptions in his 2026 sample.

Demario Douglas

It's hard to believe AJ Brown played as badly as he did on Sunday. Brown dropped the most passes in a game of his career (3). Not that Brown will see any reduction in playing time, but Brown does not look so dominant; meanwhile, Douglas does.

Douglas had 8 targets, 7 receptions, 86 yards, and a touchdown in Week 6.

The Patriots are likely to be without Romeo Doubs in Week 7 after he injured himself on a first-quarter touchdown catch. As a result, Douglas will likely be the WR2 and the best pass-catcher if Brown's woes continue.

Ja'Kobi Lane

The Ravens could be without Rashod Bateman in Week 7. He spent time sidelined against the Browns, dealing with a shoulder injury. Lane, a rookie draft pick, returned to the field in Week 6, catching 4 of 5 targets for 40 yards. I think Lane will eventually take the WR2 role over Bateman, who has been a mediocre WR2 in the NFL. Why? He's probably a better player.

Michael Mayer

It's no secret that the Raiders are prioritizing their tight ends. While Brock Bowers basks in the spotlight, Mayer follows suit, with 7 or more targets in two of his last three games. He is averaging 1 reception per 6.0 routes run in 2026 and 27 routes run per game.

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