Fantasy Football Week 1 Best Overall Waiver Wire Pickups: Chris Bell Has Too Much Upside To Ignore

We are now just one day away from NFL kickoff and Week 1 of the start of the fantasy football season. While rosters are mostly set, there is most likely some important player who you might not even know about sitting on your waiver wire. These are the best players at each position who you should go scoop up off your waiver wire prior to the start of Week 1.

QB Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

Willis has too much upside to not be on a roster in Week 1. Especially with the matchup against the Raiders in the Dolphins' season opener. There is no doubt that he could end up being a fantasy disaster like what we saw with Justin Fields the past few years, but he also has the skill set to rival a player like Lamar Jackson.

It is more than worth it to just scoop him up and stash him on the end of your bench. If he pops, you could have a league-winner or an extremely valuable trade chip after just one week. Don't just leave him sitting out there if no one has picked him up yet.

RB Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers

Christian McCaffrey is dealing with "tightness" and has not gotten back on the practice field as of Monday. The 49ers playing on Thursday Night Football in Melbourne, Australia, complicates this situation, and we'd strongly advise you to play it safe and pick up his handcuff.

Black is the direct handcuff to McCaffrey, even though some believe that Jordan James could be. We believe Black is the guy you should be targeting here.

Even if McCaffrey is a full-go for Thursday, CMC is the most important running back in the league to handcuff. He is 30 years old with a lengthy injury history, coming off the most carries of his career with 311, and he's already on the injury report.

WR Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins

Bell has flown under the radar a bit this offseason, although he has been gaining more attention lately. He is a first-round talent who fell to the third round because he tore his ACL in December while still at Louisville.

We are projecting the rookie to become the team's clear WR1 by mid-season. Fellow rookie Caleb Douglas could also be in this same conversation; however, he is on fewer waiver wires and isn't as good of a prospect as a healthy Bell. If you can pick up an NFL WR1 off the waiver wire, you go get them no matter what team they are on.

TE Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers

Health and age are a concern when it comes to Waller, but he still has massive upside when he's out on the field. He is a player we would consider adding because he has league-winning upside if he remains healthy. Waller would also be a valuable trade piece if he gets off to a hot start.

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