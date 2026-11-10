Fantasy Football Week 10 Waiver Watch: Top 5 Kicker Waiver Wire Adds

Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers: Top Week 10 Kicker Targets

Squeezing every last fraction of expected value out of your kicker spot is often what separates a narrow win from a frustrating loss in fantasy football. By combining efficiency metrics, recent scoring output, and target opponent matchups, you can turn a volatile slot into a reliable weekly weapon. If you are hunting for an upgrade on the Week 10 waiver wire, there are five great options to target to anchor your lineup and maximize your upside.

With D/ST out of the way for this week, let's dig into the top five kicker streaming targets on the waiver wire for Week 10.

Top-5 Week 10 Kicker Waiver Wire Targets

Oct 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) looks on after kicking a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

K Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers

Chris Boswell has been rock-solid all season long, quietly averaging double-digit fantasy points over his last four games. He gets an ideal setup in Week 10 as the Steelers lock horns with the Bengals in what should be a defensive divisional battle. Expect a hard-fought game where long drives stall out in enemy territory, giving Boswell plenty of field goal opportunities and extra point attempts to comfortably sustain a high floor.

K Jason Sanders, New York Jets

Jason Sanders heads into Week 10 riding a wave of strong momentum after putting together back-to-back monster performances. If you are looking to ride the hot hand on the waiver wire, Sanders is a prime candidate to keep producing as a dependable streaming option at home against the Buffalo Bills. His recent spike in conversion volume makes him an intriguing plug-and-play choice for fantasy managers looking to capture lightning in a bottle.

K Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals

Mirroring the outlook on the other side of the field with Chris Boswell, Evan McPherson enters the same divisional clash (and fresh off an impressive 13-point fantasy performance). With the Bengals facing the Steelers in what projects to be a tight, defensive-minded divisional slugfest, game-script indicators point toward red-zone stalls and plenty of field-goal attempts to sustain McPherson's ceiling as a top streaming asset.

K Dominic Zvada, New York Giants

Coming off a massive outing, Dominic Zvada draws another fantastic situational matchup for Week 10. He should benefit from plenty of scoring opportunities in a divisional rivalry matchup (sense a theme here?) against a Commanders defense that has allowed a lot of fantasy points to opposing kickers. Zvada is risky, but he's an intriguing under-the-radar stream for fantasy managers looking to stream at kicker.

K Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers

Cameron Dicker enters Week 10 riding back-to-back double-digit fantasy games after a slow start to the season. He faces a strong test on the road against the Ravens, but his current rhythm and the Chargers' offensive efficiency make him a high-floor play worth keeping locked into starting lineups this week. Even in hostile territory in Baltimore, Dicker is a relatively safe streaming option.