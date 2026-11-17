Fantasy Football Week 11 Waiver Watch: Top 5 Defense/Special Teams Waiver Wire Adds

Streaming a defense/special teams unit remains one of the sharpest ways to out-scout your league mates as the fantasy football season enters its final stretch before the playoffs. While reactive managers scramble to make D/ST adds and drops, savvy fantasy managers zero in on high-leverage defensive factors: sack-chasing front sevens, turnover-prone quarterbacks, home-field advantages, and struggling offensive lines.

Week 11 presents a notably thin slate for streaming defenses, making it more important than ever to target momentum and favorable home spots. Let’s dig into the top five D/ST streamer targets available on the waiver wire for Week 11.

Top 5 Week 11 D/ST Waiver Wire Targets

Nov 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) reacts after a tackle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago Bears (vs. New Orleans Saints)

If you're looking for the cleanest plug-and-play streaming option on the board this week, start with Chicago. The Bears come into Week 11 fresh off their bye week, giving their coaching staff extra preparation time for the New Orleans Saints. Even before the rest, Chicago's defense had found its groove, rattling off double-digit fantasy points in back-to-back outings. Drawing a sluggish New Orleans offense in a home spot makes the Bears the top priority D/ST add of the week.

Detroit Lions (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Detroit continues to build serious defensive momentum. Riding the wave of double-digit fantasy performances in back-to-back games, the Lions return home to Ford Field for a great matchup against Tampa Bay. While the Buccaneers have some good players, their offense has struggled to find consistent rhythm this season. Playing in front of a loud home crowd against a struggling Tampa Bay attack gives Detroit both a safe floor and strong sack upside (even without Aidan Hutchinson).

San Francisco 49ers (vs. Minnesota Vikings)

Let’s be honest: the 49ers defense hasn’t been the dominant juggernaut fantasy managers are used to seeing in recent years, but this is a rough week overall for D/ST streamers and waiver adds. San Francisco gets to stay home at Levi's Stadium against a Minnesota offense that, while noticeably steadier with Kirk Cousins under center, still lacks the ceiling to completely blow up a matchup. In a barren streaming landscape, the 49ers' home-field advantage and playmaking talent keep them firmly in the starting D/ST conversation for Week 11.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at Detroit Lions)

Consider this your official warning label: starting a road defense against a potent Detroit offense is undeniably risky. However, if your waiver wire is picked clean during a tough streaming week, Tampa Bay quietly offers an intriguing contrarian play. The Buccaneers have been flat-out en fuego on defense, posting double-digit fantasy points in three consecutive games. Factor in that they are coming off a bye week to game-plan for Detroit, and Tampa Bay becomes a viable desperation play if you are chasing turnover and sack variance.

Cincinnati Bengals (at Washington Commanders)

Cincinnati isn't going to excite anyone based on season-long metrics, and taking a defense on the road is rarely ideal. That said, Week 11 is going to force fantasy managers to embrace less-than-perfect streaming options, and the matchup here does the heavy lifting. Washington's offense simply isn't scary right now, lacking the firepower to consistently punish opposing defenses. If you strike out on the top waiver wire claims, the Bengals provide enough matchup-driven stability to get you through the week without tanking your lineup.