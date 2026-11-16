The waiver wire holds two high-upside wide receivers as we enter Week 11. Keenan Allen, a new member of the San Francisco 49ers, looks to fill a big role. Jordyn Tyson, the Saints' first-round draft pick, also seems ready to fill a significant role. Which is the better target? Let's find out.

The Case of Keenan Allen

Allen made his 49ers debut in Week 10, earning a 75% route rate. Allen caught 5 of 7 targets for 61 yards. He primarily filled Mike Evans's role, running most of his routes out wide, much like Evans.

What fantasy managers can expect: Allen to play opposite Evans and Deebo Samuel in his usual hybrid role: out wide, in the slot, and in the backfield. Kyle Shanahan looks to make this dynamic offense even better, and Allen's expected route rate should be 70-85% each week.

The case doesn't come down to how good the offense is or how involved Allen will be. It really comes down to how good he truly is. If Allen is still good, he will have plenty of explosive chances.

Allen currently ranks 28th out of 74 qualified wide receivers in PFF Receiving Grade. However, that's about all we can go off of. The Colts' offense is night and day compared to the 49ers' offense. A player as experienced as Allen should pick up the offense and perform just fine.

Though it's not a true, defined projection, I can tell you Allen was my WR40 in Week 10 and will rise to WR25-30 without Evans, and WR35-Ish with Evans. When Evans plays, I would compare Allen to Germie Bernard, Jakobi Meyers, and Khalil Shakir in terms of fantasy-projected weekly output.

The Case of Jordyn Tyson

Tyson has been back for the past two games, but I will focus on his last. In Week 10, Tyson had an 87% route rate. He was targeted 13 times, the team high, and caught 11 for 80 yards.

The Saints have their primary slot wide receiver in Tyson, and the role will be large in the future. This first-round draft pick was considered one of the best in the class.

Tyson has a very opportunistic situation. Tyler Shough averages about 38 passing attempts per game, among the highest averages in the NFL.

Tyson passed the eye test and will ultimately be a less volatile fantasy football option. I fully see him as a high-end WR3, and in a matter of weeks, Tyson could be a weekly top-25 wide receiver. That should not surprise anyone.

The only small risk is Tyson's hamstring, which has been an ongoing issue. But as the broadcast noted on Sunday, he went to Wisconsin for cutting-edge, NFL-funded physical therapy. Of course, Tyson can get hurt, but I think that any player is at risk of injury this deep into the season. His upside is much higher than any current player's, but the risk is great.

Waiver Wire Debate: Keenan Allen vs. Jordyn Tyson

Neither option is bad, and I'd bid on both. However, in order of priority, Tyson will be my guy.

The 49ers might be a better overall offense, but it's not that simple. They spread their offense around many players, with 16 different pass-catchers catching the ball this season. Their wide receivers are accounting for about 27 targets per game, which is on the low end in the NFL.

The Saints are in a better position for any wide receiver; nonetheless, Tyson is the better option. He has a higher projected share of his offense in a higher-passing-volume offense. Tyson is the guy, so go grab him.

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