Fantasy Football Week 7 Kicker Streamers: Top 5 K Waiver Wire Adds

Don't neglect kickers! Streaming kickers remains one of the best ways to squeeze out extra points each week of the fantasy football season. As we navigate through the heart of the fall schedule, finding the right streaming matchup can be the difference between a weekly win and a loss. When targeting waiver wire kickers, the shift turns to offensive efficiency, high team totals, recent volume, and favorable game environments.

With Defense/Special Teams out of the way for this week, let's dig into the five best kicker streaming options for Week 7.

Top 5 Kicker Waiver Wire Pickups to Stream in Week 7

Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) aims before attempting a field goal against Carolina Panthers during the first half at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

K Jake Bates, Detroit Lions

Jake Bates comes off a bye week carrying strong momentum from before his break, having put together back-to-back double-digit fantasy performances. Operating inside a high-powered Lions offense has its clear perks, and Week 7 brings an ideal setup. Bates returns to action with a cozy home game indoors at Ford Field against the Green Bay Packers. Eliminating any weather variables and playing in a high-total divisional clash gives Bates a stellar floor and multi-kick upside for Week 7.

K Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers

Chris Boswell is locked in right now, coming off back-to-back monster weeks with 13-plus fantasy points (highlighted by three massive outings over his last four games). This week, the veteran kicker hits the road for an indoor matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Pittsburgh’s offense routinely moves the ball between the 20s before facing resistance, and settling for three. Playing under a controlled climate makes Boswell an elite, high-confidence target if he's somehow still floating on your league's waiver wire.

K Chad Ryland, Arizona Cardinals

Chad Ryland is riding high coming off an absolute monster performance and lands a fascinating spot in Week 7. He gets a home matchup against a tough Denver Broncos defense that traditionally clamps down in the red zone, forcing opponents into field goal attempts rather than touchdowns. For fantasy managers looking to bank on a volume-based floor against a stout unit, Ryland makes for a sharp waiver wire add this week.

K Ryan Fitzgerald, Carolina Panthers

Ryan Fitzgerald has quietly been sneaky good for fantasy managers this year, delivering double-digit fantasy points in three of his first five games (and keeping a remarkably safe floor with single-digit outings of 8 and 9 points in those other two games). This week, the Panthers get a favorable home against the Buccaneers with pristine weather conditions forecasted. If you need a steady, low-variance option who avoids the outdoor elements, Fitzgerald is worth a close look.

K Daniel Carlson, New Orleans Saints

Similar to Ryland's outlook, Daniel Carlson is a great target if you are hunting a kicker coming off a strong showing. The Saints draw a home matchup against a formidable Steelers defense that should cap offensive drives and force New Orleans to settle for three points. Best of all, Carlson gets the benefit of playing indoors, removing weather from the equation entirely and setting him up nicely for a busy afternoon.