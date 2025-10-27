Fantasy Football Week 9 Waiver Wire Debate: Darnell Mooney vs Malik Washington
We have rounded out the week to land back on the waiver wire. It is time to find our new names and discover which names have the best possible returns as waiver wire pickups. Today, we are going to explore the wide receiver position. Darnell Mooney is the WR2 in Atlanta and despite struggles and injuries, he should have a promising role in this offense. Malik Washington is the WR2 in Miami and likewise, that commands work given the other injuries on that depth chart.
The Case for Darnell Mooney
Mooney had the stage for a breakout game in Week 8, but he did not show up. The entire Atlanta Falcons offense did not show up, for that matter. They had to field Kirk Cousins and do so without Drake London, but the Falcons put up jus 213 Yards of offense in 22 Minutes of Possession. The way I see this is that it was a bad Sunday, but actually leaves room for improvement for a player like Mooney.
In five games, Mooney has had 24 Targets and 11 Receptions with an Average Depth of Reception of 14.4 Yards. It is clear that this is very inefficient output and more of a boom-or-bust situation given the ADOR.
Given the pass-catching work of Bijan Robinson, Mooney is the 4th option in this passing offense. However, given the injury history of Drake London, he has some weeks as the 3rd option and perhaps even leapfrogging himself all the way to the number one option when being the natural route-running fill-in to London's role. That is where his value will enlie — as the handcuff.
The Case for Malik Washington
In the five games played without Tyreek Hill, Washington does have at least 5 targets in every game. The issue, however, is that he has an Average Depth of Reception of just 5.2 Yards. Washington is used a screen option in this offense, so that very much limits his value.
In 8 games this season, Washington has 36 Targets, 25 Receptions,135 Yards, and 1 Touchdown. Again, his Average Depth of Reception is just poor. He would need double those reception to be on par with most other wideouts.
With Hill and Waller out, Washington is really the 3rd pass-catcher in this offense behind Waddle and Achane. Much like Mooney, he suffers behind a premier pass-catching running back.
Waiver Wire Debate: Darnell Mooney vs Malik Washington
If you are looking for great fantasy football advice, it is my job to give it. I will not toy around with you, neither of these players are premier options. They will be listed as waiver wire pickups this week, but that does not mean that you must pick them. It is just a weaker class of waiver wire options.
Playing for Short-Term Upside
What we can do is look forward to their short-term value. Washington will take on the Ravens on Thursday Night. The Ravens stand 31st in Fantasy Points Allowed to Wide Receivers. Perhaps, the Dolphins can attack them at the benefit of Washington. He would be a desperation play worth good upside. One big play and he pays.
Mooney will be traveling to New England and Drake London is due back. This is much worse for him. The Patriots stand just below average versus wide receivers, but that is better than Baltimore. Mooney sits further in his depth chart to Washington. We will go with Miami this week.
Pickup Malik Washington, but only for short-term Week 9 upside.