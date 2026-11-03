Fantasy Football Week 9 Waiver Watch: Top 5 Kicker Waiver Wire Adds

Fantasy Football Week 9 Kicker Streamers: Top 5 Kicker Waiver Wire Adds

Streaming the kicker position remains one of the sharpest ways to extract maximum value and outmaneuver your league mates as the fantasy football season rolls past the midway point. Focusing on factors like indoor venues, trusted offensive red-zone stalling tendencies, and game scripts can be one of the best strategies to stay ahead of the rest of your league.

As we dig into the first November slate of the year, locking down the right streaming option can be the difference between a narrow win and a tough loss. With D/ST out of the way for this week, let's dig into the top five kicker streaming targets on the waiver wire for Week 9.

Top-5 Week 9 Kicker Waiver Wire Targets

Nov 1, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers placekicker Chase McLaughlin (4) watches the ball after kicking a thirty-four-yard field goal held by punter Riley Dixon (9) against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

K Chase McLaughlin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Playing outdoors in Chicago brings some weather risk, but Chase McLaughlin is simply too good to ignore if he is floating around on your waiver wire (which he is in many leagues). McLaughlin ranks as the highest-scoring kicker on the year, checking in at 89 total fantasy points with an 11.1 points-per-game average. And in his most recent outing against the Falcons, he put up 12 fantasy points (hitting 1-of-1 under 39 yards and 2-of-2 from 40-49 yards). Even with outdoor elements to consider, McLaughlin's elite accuracy and heavy involvement in Tampa Bay's offense make him an every-week starter.

K Chad Ryland, Arizona Cardinals

A road matchup in Seattle is never an easy assignment for a visiting kicker, but Chad Ryland has earned our trust through sheer consistency. Sitting comfortably as a top-5 kicker this year, Ryland has put together a tremendous campaign with 81 total fantasy points (averaging 10.1 points per game). More importantly, he has caught fire recently, hitting double-digit fantasy points in three straight weeks (including a 10-point performance in Week 8 against Dallas that included a game-winning field goal). Expect Arizona's offense to lean on Ryland to capitalize on drives against a tough Seahawks defense, making him a sharp addition to stream.

K Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers offense has been downright awful this season, but in fantasy terms, offensive stalling often translates directly into field goal gold for a reliable kicker. Dicker hasn't been as good as expected this year, but he's coming off an 11-point outing in Week 8. This week, he catches a favorable home environment at SoFi Stadium against the Houston Texans that should limit the Chargers to field goal attempts. With a controlled indoor setting and an offense likely to bog down near the red zone, Dicker boasts a high floor.

K Jake Bates, Detroit Lions

Jake Bates ranks 14th overall among kickers on the season with 64 total points and a 9.1 points-per-game average. While he hasn't completely blown doors off the position, he has been rock solid week in and week out. In Week 9, Bates gets what should be good weather conditions down in Miami against the Dolphins. Operating inside an explosive Detroit attack gives him plenty of multi-kick upside and a stellar baseline.

K Jason Sanders, New York Jets

If you're looking for a high-risk, high-reward dart throw, Jason Sanders fits the bill. A tough road matchup in Kansas City makes this an iffy play, but Sanders is riding a hot hand. He's erupted for 15+ fantasy points in two of his last three games (including a massive 15-point explosion in Week 8 against the Jets where he went 4-for-4 on field goals and 3-for-3 on extra points). If you need to chase upside on the waiver wire, riding the hot hand could pay off big.