Lawson Crouse and Cam York Among Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups Week of 1/26

Lawson Crouse - LW, Utah Mammoth (17.1% Owned ESPN)

As tempting as Mason Marchment or Mats Zuccarello are, Crouse is just a huge body who is a handful to play against. Consistency has always been an issue but when he is on, he is on. Crouse has four goals and seven assists over his last 11 games. While better option might be out there, the Utah winger makes a presence in other categories as well - hits, shots, etc.

He should be well after contracting an illness over the weekend. Playing with Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz never hurts. There is a chemistry there. Hopefully Utah sticks with this line. They could be scary good going into February and beyond.

Utah is one of the hottest teams in the league. The potential is that the Mammoth could be even better. It is why Crouse has so much potential. Again, consistency, ladies and gentlemen.

Cam York - D, Philadelphia Flyers (33.7% owned ESPN)

Cam York has been in a couple of our DFS columns for his value. Erik Gudbranson would be another choice. However, York does play four times this week. Gudbranson and Columbus saw their Monday night game against Los Angeles get postponed.

York has been solid for Philadelphia while providing peripheral points in several categories. Playing against the Islanders and Blue Jackets could prove fruitful for York owners this week. York remains on pace for his first 40-point season in the NHL. York will not challenge for an Olympic spot so that is not a concern.

Simon Edvinsson has seen a steady surge which makes him not a waiver wire pick. He is around 70% owned or greater in most formats. York can provide a little extra bang for the buck.

Jet Greaves - G, Columbus Blue Jackets (19.7% Owned ESPN)

The Columbus Blue Jackets are better than what they have shown. Jet Greaves has played well for most of the season. Despite this, Elvis Merzlikins has started 18 times. Hint to Rick Bowness, Merzlikins still is not very good. Greaves has outplayed him and often. Over 35 appearances, the goaltender has posted 16 wins, a 2.68 goals against average, and .908 save percentage.

This is in spite of Columbus and their struggles to score consistently and play well defensively. Columbus ranks 23rd in goals allowed but is 5-1 under the new Columbus coach. Bowness has the Blue Jackets playing simpler while not looking over their shoulder. It makes a difference.

The belief is there for Columbus. Now, they need to sustain and so does Greaves for that matter. He will be essential going forward even with only three games now this week.

