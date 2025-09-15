Fantasy Insights: Half of Week 2’s Top 20 TEs Available in 50% or More of Leagues, Led by Juwan Johnson
So far in the 2025 season, several tight ends who are heavily available across the fantasy landscape have had success. During Week 2 leading into Monday Night Football’s double-header, half of the top 20 point-per-reception scoring tight ends are available in 50% or more of fantasy leagues.
Following an opening week that saw multiple tight ends explode who are barely on rosters, a few followed up with another solid performance, yet are still unowned by the majority of league managers. Taking it a step further, over the first two weeks combined, 11 of the top 20 PPR tight ends are available in 25% of leagues, with a few being owned in less than 25%.
New Orleans Saints Juwan Johnson second leading scoring TE through two weeks
Juwan Johnson was a Week 1 surprise and scored 15.6 points against the Arizona Cardinals. During Week 2 against the San Francisco 49’ers he proved that was not a fluke, scoring 15.9 points and getting into the endzone.
His 31.5 PPR fantasy points over those two games are the second highest at the position as of Monday morning, behind Green Bay’s Tucker Kraft, who has 34.3 points. Johnson was a popular waiver wire addition heading into Week 2, however, he is only owned by 17.7% of fantasy managers at the moment, as per FantasyPros.com
He has a total of 13 receptions on his 20 targets for 125 yards and a touchdown. He should be owned in many more leagues, and plays the heavy majority of snaps for the Saints, at 97% through two games.
Carolina Panthers’ Ja’Tavion Sanders has a Productive Week 2 and is available in 94.2% of leagues
Ja’Tavion Sanders put up just 4.7 fantasy points in Week 1, yet on Sunday was targeted nine times for seven catches and 54 yards. He has played 64% of the Panthers' snaps over the last two games and should be a waiver wire target heading into Week 3.
Sanders is in his second NFL season and has proved reliable with his 76.4% catch rate since his rookie season. He only got into the endzone once last year, but as quarterback Bryce Young develops, Sanders could become more of a target option, and now has solid momentum from his Week 2 outing.
Rookie Harold Fannin Jr. Proving he Should be Rostered in Many More Leagues
Last week’s biggest fantasy book at the position was rookie Harold Fannin Jr., who was the top waiver wire pick up at the position heading into Week 2. Following going five for five on his targets on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, Fannin gained 48 yards, and continued to line up in ways showcasing his versatility.
He has played in 68% of the snaps despite David Njoku’s presence, and the Browns will likely be utilizing both often throughout the season. While Njoku is rostered in 94.2% of leagues, Fannin is available in 63.5% across fantasy, but that should change after another waiver wire cycle.