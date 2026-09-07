Giants Cut Darius Slayton: Malachi Fields Becomes an Awesome Fantasy Football Sleeper

The New York Giants began training camp just over one month ago. They had a crowded wide receiver room, but the story seemed to be predictable. Malik Nabers was the far-ahead WR1. The WR2 would be Darius Slayton to begin, with Calvin Austin III and Malachi Fields gunning for the job. Odell Beckham Jr. was signed, a shot in the dark. They also added Darnell Mooney as an interesting backup.

Things quickly shuffled up. Fields has gained praise and, his name has been touted as the WR2. Austin III tore his ACL: out for the season. Beckham Jr. then appeared to play well in the preseason, and he subsequently earned a spot on the roster. On September 7, I took a double-take at the reality: the Giants cut Slayton.

Fantasy Football Impact

We have released WR Darius Slayton — New York Giants (@Giants) September 7, 2026

Slayton has played as the X-receiver for much of his career. In other words, he would often line up out wide, on the line of scrimmage. His job was to provide man coverage and find success deep. In doing that, Slayton has been a reliable Giant, averaging 15.0 yards per reception over his 7-year career. He has also averaged 41.8 yards and 0.21 touchdowns per game.

With a new coaching staff in town, they were trying to make Slayton a Z-receiver. The role would be new. He would line up out wide, off the line of scrimmage, and play much more of a diverse route tree in Matt Nagy's offense.

Slayton was primed to play more as a backup than a starter. He would supplement Nabers' Z-receiver role. Fields would take over the starting X-receiver role. Instead, the Giants cut Slayton. They did not need to pay him his $12 million average annual value through 2027, although Joe Schoen does contradict that argument as Slayton is still owed over $9 million in 2026.

The main issue was that Slayton did not fit the Giants' new scheme. Their wide receiver room runs deep. Slayton was expendable, and now his projected role opens up an 11% yard-share of the passing offense, which is what I had projected season-long for the now-former Giant.

That 11% is now divided up. I elevate Nabers' yard share to about 30% of the Giants' passing offense. Fields now rises to 15% and has the highest ceiling outside of Nabers. Mooney's shifty ability gets him up to 13%, and while Beckham Jr. will now definitely see the field, it will be in a role that will probably span fewer than 15 snaps per game. His yard share is about 5.5%, variable at that.

Fantasy Football's New Rankings

Malik Nabers: WR15

Malachi Fields: WR68

Darnell Mooney: WR78

Odell Beckham Jr: WR117

On an episode of Matthew Berry's Happy Hour, Stephania Bell touched on Nabers' injury return. She highlighted that it can be a mental hurdle to return, as he will be doing. Players often do not reach peak performance until the second year back. In which case, Nabers' upside that labels him a borderline top-5 NFL wideout may be limited.

For the reasons above, Nabers is still a higher-risk draft pick, rated about 4/5 on my scale, with 5 being the highest risk.

The lowest-risk item is Fields. He is about a 2/5 on my risk scale. Fields' role is even more solidified and less impacted by Slayton's X-receiver ability. In fact, Fields went from the team's WR4/5 all the way up to their sure-fire WR2 in the last six weeks of the Giants' practice.

The Giants did not start Fields because they didn't have all their starters in their final preseason game. Slayton and Beckham Jr. did play. Clearly, he will start in a high snap rate, and for that reason, Fields is among my favorite deep-sleepers in 2026 fantasy football and the biggest beneficiary of Slayton's release.

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