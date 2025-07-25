Hot Fantasy Baseball Outfield Pickups: Mickey Moniak Surging, MJ Melendez Back In MLB

Since June 1 (min. 100 PA), Mickey Moniak is...



🟣 1st in OPS (1.178)

🟣 1st in SLG (.766)

🟣 2nd in BA (.362)

🟣 9th in OBP (.412)

🟣 and also has 9 HRs and 21 RBI



What an absolute steal for the #Rockies pic.twitter.com/RliBnq224d