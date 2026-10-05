J.K. Dobbins Headlines Fantasy Football Players to Drop in Week 5

After Sunday’s Week 4 slate of games, fantasy football managers should start looking at the waiver wire for potential additions for the upcoming week. To make room for additions, managers will likely need to consider dropping a player or two, whether it be due to injury or a concerning start to the season.

Given this week's developments and league-wide performances, which players are worth dropping in fantasy football entering Week 5?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) carries the ball as San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'ayir Brown (27) defends during the first half at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

J.K. Dobbins made an appearance in this article last week, and he remains a player to drop due to his unreliable role in the Denver Broncos’ offense. While Dobbins led the Broncos in carries in Week 4 with 11, RJ Harvey paced the team’s backfield in snaps (30), routes run (20), and targets (10) in the loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

#Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins' carry chart from Week 4 pic.twitter.com/A81Pqo0fVX — Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) October 5, 2026

With Dobbins being a non-factor in the passing and entirely game-script dependent, he’s the RB52 in fantasy points per game (5.2) entering Week 5. Of the 44 RBs with 25-plus attempts this season, Dobbins has the 9th-fewest yards per attempt (3.5), 15th-fewest yards after contact per attempt (2.72), and 7th-fewest runs of 10-plus yards (2), so it’s not like he’s been efficient when he’s on the field, either.

Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) is unable to match the catch as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jack Jones (25) defends during the second half at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another member of the Broncos who has gotten off to a sluggish start this season is veteran Courtland Sutton. After producing a season-low 1.4 fantasy points in Week 4, Sutton is the WR98 in fantasy points per game (4.4) to begin 2026.

Courtland Sutton against the 49ers:



🔶 6 Targets

🔷 1 Catch

🔶 4 Yards

🔷 1.94 Average Receiver Separation#BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/d9XVasPJNL — SleeperBroncos (@SleeperBroncos) October 4, 2026

Among WRs with 20-plus targets, Sutton has the seventh-fewest yards per reception (9.6) and fewest yards per route run (0.69). Even though Sutton is logging a 94.7% route rate, it’s tough to trust anyone in this offense, with Bo Nix ranking 21st in adjusted EPA/play (0.02), 23rd in success rate (43.7%), and 25th in completion percentage over expected (-3.1%) among 30 QBs with 75-plus plays.

Quentin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) catches a pass in front of Seattle Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (28) during the second half at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Similar to Dobbins, Quentin Johnston was mentioned in this article last week, but he’s still rostered in 63% of Yahoo leagues and continues to struggle in a concerning Los Angeles Chargers offense. Johnston has yet to clear seven fantasy points in a game this season, and he’s the WR97 in fantasy points per game (4.5) ahead of Monday Night Football.

When looking at WRs with 15-plus targets this season, Johnston has the fifth-fewest yards per route run (0.93) and second-highest drop rate (22.2%). On top of that, Tre’ Harris continues to see more snaps in recent weeks, which is limiting Johnston’s opportunities.

Jake Ferguson, TE, Dallas Cowboys

Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (3) makes a tackle on Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) during the second quarter at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the Dallas Cowboys boasting one of the best aerial attacks in the league, Jake Ferguson isn’t a TE to trust in fantasy football. Even with 20.3 fantasy points in Week 2, Ferguson is the TE22 in fantasy points per game (9.1) after tallying only 4.1 fantasy points in Week 4.

Of the 15 TEs with 100-plus routes run, Ferguson has the second-lowest target share (10.4%) and the fewest yards per route run (0.78). Having to compete with CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Javonte Williams for targets is not helping Ferguson’s fantasy football stock.