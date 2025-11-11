Jacoby Brissett, 2 More Fantasy Football Week 11 Waiver Wire Quarterback Targets
In fantasy football, the decision to add a quarterback can make or break a playoff push. Maybe an injury left you scrambling, or a trusted starter hit a rough patch against a string of top defenses. Bye weeks can also create holes that force managers to look deeper into the waiver pool for stability or upside. When that happens, it’s important to evaluate both recent production and upcoming matchups, weighing consistency, rushing potential, and schedule favorability.
Some managers chase one-week streamers to plug temporary gaps, while others seek long-term replacements who can carry a lineup into December. The best approach combines both strategies, targeting quarterbacks who excel in volume while facing favorable defensive opponents. Three players fit that mold entering Week 11: Jacoby Brissett, Marcus Mariota, and Tua Tagovailoa.
Each brings something different, whether it's steady production, dual-threat ability, or matchup appeal, and all could prove useful during the most critical stretch of the fantasy season.
Note: These quarterbacks are rostered in 50% or fewer of Yahoo fantasy football leagues.
Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals (20% rostered)
Jacoby Brissett has been one of the steadiest fantasy producers since taking over for Kyler Murray. Despite a 44-22 loss to Seattle on Sunday, he still managed 258 yards and two touchdowns, good for 19.4 fantasy points. That marks his fourth straight week with at least 19 points, a streak that has made him a surprise top-12 fantasy quarterback in that span. He’s averaged 279.5 passing yards and two scores per game, proving capable of maintaining production even in blowouts.
Brissett’s poise and growing connection with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride have helped keep Arizona’s offense functional. His limited mobility still adds value, as he’s logged 15 rushing attempts over the past three games to buoy his floor.
The upcoming matchup with San Francisco is also more favorable than it appears. The 49ers’ injury-plagued defense has allowed 279.2 yards and 2.3 touchdowns per game to opposing quarterbacks over the past six weeks.
With Jacksonville and Tampa Bay following on the schedule, Brissett offers both short- and medium-term value. He’s a reliable streamer for Week 11 and could remain in fantasy lineups well beyond if Murray stays sidelined. Managers seeking a stable 20-point option should prioritize Brissett as one of the safest quarterback pickups of the week.
Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders (14%)
Marcus Mariota hasn’t posted flashy numbers, but his efficiency and rushing upside make him a viable streamer. Even as Washington fell behind early against Detroit, he salvaged his day with 213 yards and two touchdowns on 16-of-22 passing while adding 22 yards on the ground. That effort marked his fourth consecutive game with at least 20 rushing yards, an underrated boost that can swing close fantasy matchups.
With Jayden Daniels dealing with an elbow injury and the Commanders’ season effectively over, Mariota should continue starting. Through four games, he’s averaged 197 passing yards, 1.5 touchdowns, and 16.6 fantasy points, clearing 16 points in all but one contest. That steadiness keeps him in the streaming conversation, especially given his Week 11 matchup against Miami.
The Dolphins have surrendered the eighth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, including four rushing touchdowns to the position. Mobile passers have consistently exploited Miami’s aggressive defense, averaging 245 passing yards, 30 rushing yards, and 24 fantasy points per game since Week 5. Mariota’s dual-threat profile fits perfectly against that type of opponent.
For fantasy managers chasing upside in a potential shootout, Mariota offers legitimate top-10 potential this week.
Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (19%)
Miami’s stunning 30-13 win over Buffalo was driven mostly by its running game, but Tua Tagovailoa’s performance shouldn’t be ignored. He threw for 173 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions, finishing with 10.8 fantasy points. While that output continues a slump, fewer than 11 points in four of his past five games, the schedule ahead makes him a sneaky pickup for managers looking beyond Week 11.
The Dolphins will face a Washington defense that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, giving up 2,737 yards and 22 touchdowns through 10 weeks. Over their last three games, the Commanders have yielded 311 passing yards per game and 8.8 yards per attempt. Even with Tyreek Hill and Darren Waller on injured reserve, Miami’s speed remains a mismatch for Washington’s secondary.
After this trip to Madrid, Tagovailoa’s schedule lightens even more, with upcoming matchups against New Orleans, the Jets, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, and Tampa Bay, all of which rank in the bottom half of the league in passing defense.
Despite recent struggles, he’s a strong speculative add for managers planning ahead for the fantasy playoffs. It may take a leap of faith, but streaming Tagovailoa against Washington could deliver a rebound game, rekindle confidence in Miami’s passing attack, and it doesn't hurt that De'Von Achane is playing so well lately.
Other quarterbacks to consider: Double check if Joe Burrow or Brock Purdy are on the waiver wire!