Jeffrey Springs, Bryce Elder Among Top Week 4 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pitchers

Early in the fantasy baseball season, game managers must decide between a wide range of pitching stat lines to determine which are the better long-term investments. There will be starting pitchers who teased in spring training and buried fantasy teams over their first few starts (Mick Abel – nine runs, 14 hits, seven walks, and seven strikeouts over 7.1 innings) that get cut or benched. Sometimes, these arms correct their own bad innings, which was the case with Abel (six shutout innings with seven baserunners and six strikeouts) this week.

Here’s a look at some potential double-starters in 12-team leagues this week and potential arms who should rebound:

Jeffery Springs, Athletics (21% Rostered)

After a down season (11-11 with a 4.11 ERA, 1.211 WHIP, and 138 strikeouts over 171.0 innings), Spring has been a massive edge over his first three starts (2-0 with a 1.47 ERA, 0.764 WHIP, and 15 strikeouts over 18.1 innings) while facing the Blue Jays, Astros, and Yankees.

His fastball (91.6 mph) remains below the league average but up from 2025 (90.8 mph). Springs has double starts next week at home against the Rangers and White Sox. He pitches in a home-favoring ballpark that wasn’t kind to him in 2025 (6-5 with a 4.81 ERA, 1.275 WHIP, and 69 strikeouts over 82.1 innings) due to allowing 17 home runs.

Sean Burke, Chicago White Sox (5% Rostered)

Burke pitched well in back-to-back home starts (three runs, eight baserunners, and 10 strikeouts over 11.0 innings) against the Orioles and Blue Jays, putting him on the double start radar in shallow formats. His success this year has been driven by much better command (1.8 walks per nine – 4.2 in 2024).

His first start next week is at home against Tampa, followed by a trip to the West Coast to face the A’s. He falls in the buy-and-hold category until his arm backs up. I would pitch him next week in 12-team formats.

Bryce Elder, Atlanta Braves (61% Rostered)

Atlanta Braves pitcher Bryce Elder (55) pitches against the Athletics during the third inning at Truist Park. | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Elder has yet to take the mound this week, giving me less information about his starting value over the short term. I like his direction, but that thought could change on a dime with one roasting on the mound. Next week, he faces the Marlins at home, which makes him a start for me in 12- and 15-team formats. Elder is currently lining up for double starts the following week (@WAS and PHI), which look to be in the neutral category (one good and one below-par). Over his first two starts, he picked up a win while not allowing a run with 11 baserunners and 13 strikeouts over 13.0 innings.

Spencer Arrighetti, Houston Astros (3% Rostered)

Over his first three starts at AAA, Arrighetti has pitched his way back to the majors despite not being called up yet. He allowed two runs, five hits, and six walks over 14.1 innings with 20 strikeouts. His next start should come next Tuesday at home against Colorado, followed by a double start week (@CLE and NYY).

Arrighetti pitched well over his final 14 starts in 2024 (3.08 ERA, 1.184 WHIP, and 91 strikeouts over 76.0 innings), highlighted by three double-digit strikeout games in August (12, 13, and 11). His average fastball (93.6 mph) remains below his peak in 2024 (94.2 mph). He should be added this week for the fantasy teams lining up their starting pitching for next week.

Colin Rea, Chicago Cubs (3% Rostered)

The Cubs have already had two starting pitching injuries this season, opening the door for Rea to secure a job every five days. He outpitched his previous major league resume in 2025 (11-7 with a 3.95 ERA, 1.249 WHIP, and 127 strikeouts over 159.1 innings), supported by a competitive spring training this year (3.10 ERA, 1.230 WHIP, and 19 strikeouts over 20.1 innings). Rea has had similar results over his first three appearances in 2026 (four runs, 13 baserunners, and one home run over 11.0 innings with 10 strikeouts).

At age 35, he must prove his recent uptick in success is more fact than fiction. His average fastball (93.9 mph) is trending higher. Rea relies on a winning slider (.212 BAA), with a competitive sinker (.203 BAA) and curveball (.220 BAA). I don’t like his next start (@PHI), and he lines up to face the Phillies again at home and the Dodgers on the road the following week. I see no reason to woo Rea over the next two lineup periods.

Noah Schultz, Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox pitcher Noah Schultz (76) throws the first pitches of his major league career during the fifth inning of a spring training game against the San Diego Padres at Camelback Ranch. | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

With Shane Smith shipped back to AAA, Schultz looks poised to replace him in the White Sox starting rotation. He comes off a no-walk and nine-strikeout performance over five innings on April 8th, while allowing a run and two hits. Schultz is 3-0 after three appearances with a 1.93 ERA, 0.429 WHIP, and 19 strikeouts over 14.0 innings. In 2025, batters got the best of him in too many starts between AA and AAA (4.68 ERA, 1.671 WHIP, and 76 strikeouts over 73.0 innings). His average fastball (95.9 mph) has been up about 1.5 mph from 2025 in his clocked games.

Based on his last start at AAA (4/8), Schultz should be up at some point next week. They have yet to name a starter for this Sunday, but the White Sox should pitch him with only three days of rest. He has the look of Chris Sale on the mound with more size (6’10” and 240 lbs.).

Didier Fuentes, Atlanta Braves

After a great spring training (one run, two hits, one walk, and 18 strikeouts over 13.2 innings), Fuentes created a quandary for the Braves' upper management. They know he needs to develop a third pitch, and that process should happen in the minors. Atlanta rewarded him for his March success by adding Fuentes to their opening roster. He handled himself well in his 2026 MLB debut (one run, three baserunners, and four strikeouts over four innings), but the Braves didn’t want to use him in their bullpen.

Unfortunately, Fuentes returned to the minors to up his pitch count and give him some time to work on a split-finger pitch. Over his first two starts, he tossed 9.2 shutout innings with three hits, five walks, and 15 strikeouts. Fuentes has thrown his split 9.4% of the time this year, leading to one hit and no strikeouts over two at-bats (20 pitches thrown). Batters have barely touched his four-seamer (.067 with 14 strikeouts and seven walks), and his slider (.167 BAA) continues to be a swing-and-miss asset (five strikeouts). His average fastball (96.9 mph) is up about one mph from last year.

The Braves will need a starting pitcher next week when Reynaldo Lopez serves his five-game suspension. Fuentes should take the mound for Atlanta next Monday.

Aaron Civale, Athletics

Civale survived his opening two road starts against the Braves and Yankees (three runs, 11 baserunners, and two home runs over 10 innings with nine strikeouts). He flashed in his final string start (no runs, two hits, and 11 strikeouts over six innings), putting him on some game manager’s radar in late March. His average fastball came in at 91.6 mph over his first two starts.

Next week, Civale pitched at home against the White Sox, followed by a trip to Seattle the next week. I’d have a short leash with him due to the risk of pitching at home in batter friendly ballpark.

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