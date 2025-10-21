Joe Flacco, 2 More Fantasy Football Week 8 Waiver Wire Quarterbacks To Consider
The middle of the fantasy football season (Is it already the middle of the season?! Ugh.) is always a grind, especially when injuries and bye weeks collide. Managers who planned well at quarterback might still find themselves scrambling to fill a lineup hole, while others simply chase hot streaks and upside. The waiver wire becomes a weekly battlefield, and those who make the right move at the right time can turn a middling roster into a playoff contender.
As we hit Week 8, three signal-callers stand out for fantasy managers looking to inject production into their lineup. Veteran stability, revenge narratives, and rookie breakouts are all in play. Whether you need a short-term streamer or a long-term fix, each of these quarterbacks offers a compelling path to fantasy success heading into the second half of the season.
Note: These quarterbacks are rostered in 50% or fewer of Yahoo fantasy football leagues.
Joe Flacco, Cincinnati Bengals (12% rostered)
Joe Flacco has turned back the clock in Cincinnati. After years of bouncing around, the 40-year-old quarterback has delivered two stellar outings since taking over for the injured Joe Burrow. He threw for 342 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-31 win over Pittsburgh, connecting with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins for a combined 257 yards. That level of volume is gold for fantasy football.
The upcoming schedule makes him even more appealing, starting with a Week 8 matchup against his former team, the New York Jets.
New York has surrendered 18.9 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks and ranked eighth-worst in passing defense before Week 7. After that, Flacco faces the Chicago Bears, another favorable opponent.
Cincinnati has one of the most quarterback-friendly schedules remaining, with six of its next nine games against bottom-10 pass defenses. As long as Flacco remains under center, he’s a legitimate top-10 fantasy option and a must-add in all formats. If you need a reliable streamer or injury replacement, don’t overthink it — Flacco’s late-career revival has real staying power.
Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers (28%)
It may not be 2014 anymore, but Aaron Rodgers is proving he can still sling it when needed. The veteran quarterback posted 249 yards and four touchdowns in Thursday night’s shootout against Cincinnati, bringing his fantasy average to 17.6 points per game. Rodgers is completing 68.6% of his passes while leaning on quick reads and short throws, an approach that has revitalized Pittsburgh’s offense.
The Week 8 revenge game against Green Bay adds another layer of intrigue. Rodgers torched the Jets for 244 yards and four touchdowns back in Week 1, and the Packers’ defense has been leaky ever since.
Over their last four games, Green Bay has allowed 254.3 passing yards, 2.3 touchdowns, and 22.3 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Rodgers’ familiarity with his old team’s defensive tendencies should give him a clear edge on Sunday night.
Pittsburgh’s defense, dubbed the “Shower Curtain” by frustrated fans, is struggling, which has forced the offense into more aggressive game plans. That means more passing volume for Rodgers in the weeks ahead. With a trio of soft matchups coming up, the future Hall of Famer remains a steady streaming option and a sneaky DFS play for managers in need of stability and upside.
Jaxson Dart, New York Giants (42%)
Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart is quietly turning into a fantasy star. Despite the Giants’ collapse against Denver, Dart posted 283 passing yards, three touchdowns, one interception, and a rushing score in the 33-32 loss. His late touchdown run showcased the dual-threat ability that has powered him to an average of 23 fantasy points per game over the past month, ranking fourth among quarterbacks during that stretch.
What stands out about Dart’s rise is his consistency. He has produced top-10 fantasy weeks even against tough defenses and continues to display poise beyond his experience level. His rushing upside provides a safety net, and his growing chemistry with New York’s receiving corps gives him a high weekly ceiling. Even when the matchup looks tough, Dart finds ways to deliver for fantasy managers.
This week, he gets a divisional rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles. In their last meeting, he totaled 253 yards of offense and two touchdowns, scoring 23.6 fantasy points. Philadelphia has allowed 237 passing yards and nearly 18 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, making this a winnable matchup.
Dart’s availability in many leagues won’t last long, so if he’s still on your waiver wire, make him your top priority.
More quarterbacks to consider: J.J. McCarthy, MIN (back in one or two weeks); Michael Penix Jr., ATL; Spencer Rattler, NO; Andy Dalton, CAR; Marcus Mariota, WAS (if Jayden Daniels is out)