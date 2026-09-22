Jonah Coleman And Four More Running Back Waiver Wire Pickups For Week 3

Week 2 is behind us, and we are now looking ahead towards Week 3. That starts with the waiver wire. It's going to be a big week on the waiver wire for running backs. These are the top running back waiver wire pickups for Week 3.

Running Back Waiver Wire Pickups: Week 3

Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos

With JK Dobbins exiting Week 2 with a hamstring injury and RJ Harvey being ruled inactive prior to the game due to a hamstring injury of his own, Jonah Coleman was left as the last man standing in Denver. He played on a running back team-high 40% of the snaps and led the team in rushing with 10 carries for 39 yards and a touchdown. Coleman also caught all three of his targets for 19 yards.

If Dobbins is forced to miss any time, we expect Coleman to serve as the starting running back regardless of Harvey's availability. Harvey will remain in his role, while Coleman takes over for Dobbins. However, if Dobbins is active, Coleman would not be a startable option. Still, we also love his long-term prospects over the course of the year and would say that he's our top waiver wire target for Week 3.

Emanuel Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Jadarian Price exited Week 2 early due to a shoulder injury and should be considered questionable for Week 3 as of now. With Price exiting early, Wilson took over as the top back. He finished the game with 21 carries for 92 yards.

If Price can't go next week, we love Wilson to repeat his Week 2 performance against the Washington Commanders. That game should be a blowout, and Wilson should see plenty of volume in the second half. Both starting quarterbacks likely being out is ideal for the Seahawks running backs.

Tank Bigsby, Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley is currently waiting for results from an MRI on his Week 2 stinger. His status for Week 3 is up in the air, but we would consider him to be on the right side of questionable if the MRI doesn't show a serious injury. Still, we would suggest grabbing Bigsby over Will Shipley on the waiver wire just in case Barkley ends up missing Week 3.

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Inexplicably, Kamara led the team with nine carries in Week 2. The team made Kendre Miller inactive and gave Travis Etienne Jr. just eight carries. Kamara was also targeted six times.

Despite being wildly inefficient, turning his nine carries into just 15 yards on 1.7 yards per carry, and catching five of his six targets for just seven yards, that volume is enough to make him a low-end waiver wire pickup. It would make all the sense in the world if the team went away from Kamara, but we aren't sure that they will.

Kaleb Johnson, Green Bay Packers

The Packers running back situation continues to be a nightmare, and we don't see it getting any better until Josh Jacobs is back. Johnson played on 27% of the offensive snaps along with MarShawn Lloyd. Both played 16 snaps, while Chris Brooks once again led the backfield, playing 46% of the offensive snaps.

However, Johnson did lead the team with eight carries, which he took for 32 yards on 4.0 yards per carry. We don't expect much out of him, but he is worth picking up in deeper leagues to see if his role grows next week.

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