Justin Verlander Headlines Week 16 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Starting Pitchers
With the MLB All-Star break approaching, fantasy managers should look ahead and capitalize on hidden value in the Week 16 waiver wire. Whether you're targeting strikeouts, ratio protection, or a boost in wins, this week's group of emerging starting pitchers offers sneaky upside and potential impact for the stretch run.
Cam Schlittler, New York Yankees
The Yankees called up Schlittler to replace Clarke Schmidt in the starting rotation on Wednesday against the Mariners. He gave up three runs, four hits, two home runs, and four walks over 5.1 innings with seven strikeouts in a win. His average four-seamer came in at 98.00 mph while relying on a high-volume cutter, supported by a curveball and slider.
Schlittler pitched well over 10 games at AA (2.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, and 64 strikeouts over 53.0 innings), leading to a promotion to AAA. He handled himself well over his first four appearances (four runs, 21 baserunners, two home runs, and 33 strikeouts over 21.1 innings), followed by a disaster showing (six runs, eight baserunners, and one home run over 2.1 innings with two strikeouts).
In leagues with waiver periods on Sunday, Schlittler will be the top pitching pickup in deep formats while also drawing attraction in shallow leagues. On the downside, with only three games next week after the All-Star break, he most likely won’t have a start until July 21st or 22nd.
Jack Perkins, Athletics
Over the past three weeks, the A’s gave Perkins three long relief outings, leading to two runs, seven baserunners, and one home run over 9.1 innings with 10 strikeouts. His arm started to emerge in 2024 at AA (2.96, 1.14 WHIP, and 100 strikeouts over 76.0 innings. At AAA this year, he had follow-through over his nine starts (2.86 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, and 68 strikeouts over 44.0 innings).
In his last outing on July 4th, Perkins worked his way to 54 pitches. He threw 42.6% sliders while mixing in four-seamers (95.6 mph), change-ups, cutters, and curveballs. Until the Athletics move him into their starting rotation, Perkins is only a buy-and-hold unless a fantasy team is looking to protect ERA and WHIP with a long reliever.
Justin Verlander, San Francisco Giants
The Giants have wheeled Verlander to the mound 15 times this year, but he has yet to walk away with a win (0-7). In his last outing, he had a season-high seven strikeouts while not issuing a walk (first time all year). He gave up two runs and seven baserunners over six innings while featuring his best fastball (95.1 mph) since late April.
Verlander should be a free agent in more than 60% of shallow leagues. With better command and a few less hits allowed, his Hall of Fame may be a viable backend starter down the stretch in 2025.
Colin Rea, Chicago Cubs
Typically, the fantasy snob in me would stay far away from Rea due to weakness in his strikeout rate (6.4) and Will Robinson danger with home runs (1.6 per nine innings). Unfortunately, in the fantasy game we play, wins are a component of success, and sometimes they come with a cost.
Rea is 19-9 over the past two years. The Cubs scored a ton of runs, allowing him to pitch from the lead in many games. He’s allowed two runs or fewer in five of his last seven starts (four wins), while riding an uptick over his previous three games (1.93 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, and 11 strikeouts over 18.2 innings). I expect him to come out of the All-Star break with double starts.
JR Ritchie, Atlanta Braves
With Didier Fuentes getting run over in his last start (eight runs, seven baserunners, and three home runs over one inning with two strikeouts), the Braves will need to trade for another starting arm or go to their minor league system for another arm after the All-Star break.
Ritchie dominated over seven starts at High-A (1.30 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, and 38 strikeouts over 41.2 innings) to open 2025. Since mid-May, he’s made eight appearances at AA with positive outcomes in most games. In his last start, he tossed five shutout innings with four baserunners and eight strikeouts, lowering his ERA (3.49) and WHIP (1.13) to winning areas at that level.
On the year, batters are hitting .171 vs. Ritchie with a low slugging percentage (.282). He’s had success against left-handed batters (.182 BAA), but all seven of his home runs allowed came vs. lefties.