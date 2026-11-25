Do not overlook the kicker position in fantasy football. Let's check out Week 11. In PPR leagues, Jake Elliott, Drew Stevens, Tyler Bass, and Dominic Zvada outscored Christian McCaffrey, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Nico Collins, and Trey McBride. So, yes, kickers matter. They might just win you the week. That brings me to the following three kicker streaming options.

Availability Percentages are from Sleeper.

Drew Stevens (WAS) — 78% Available

Game conditions matter when selecting a kicker. Is there rain? Wind? Snow? The good news for Stevens is that he will kick indoors at State Farm Stadium in Arizona this weekend.

The environment looks quite good at first glance. The Commanders are gaining the 14th-most yards per game on offense and allowing the 26th-most per game. The Cardinals also rank 2nd-worst in EPA per Play Allowed. Expect the Commanders to get Stevens in many kicking situations.

Stevens is averaging 2.5 field goal attempts and 1.9 extra points per game. He is 22-for-25 this season and 11-for-14 from 40+ yards.

Cameron Dicker (LAC) — 82% Available

The Chargers will take on the Patriots at SoFi Stadium this weekend. A game between two lower-tier teams should be a good game with decent scoring upside.

The Patriots are allowing about 32 points per game over their last eight games. A trip three time zones west isn't ideal, and I do expect the Chargers to find their offensive stride.

Let's not forget how good Dicker is. He was drafted as the top fantasy kicker in 2026. His woes come from volume, not accuracy. In 2026, Dicker is 19-for-21 and 7-for-9 on at least 40-yard attempts.

Cairo Santos (CHI) — 89% Available

Another indoor game is on the Thanksgiving schedule. The Bears will face the Lions in what looks like a higher-scoring game.

The Bears rank 6th in Yards and 8th in Points per Game. The Lions are 19th in Yards Allowed per Game. Ben Johnson will likely draw up some explosive plays and, as a result, get Santos into plenty of kicking situations.

Santos is averaging 2.1 field goal attempts and 3.0 extra points per game. He is admittedly only 17-for-21, 23rd-best in the NFL. But the volume projection, plus indoor play, makes him an intriguing, high-upside streaming option. Kickers tend to be a little volatile, so don't stress over every small detail.

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