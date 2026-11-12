Chris Boswell Tops the 3 Best Kicker Streamers in Week 10 Fantasy Football

One of my favorite weekly things is checking which NFL stars are outscoring kickers in fantasy football. On a PPR points-per-game basis, Ka'imi Fairbairn, Spencer Shrader, Tyler Bass, and Will Reichard are outscoring Aaron Jones, Keenan Allen, DJ Moore, and Rome Odunze. This proves my weekly point: kickers matter in fantasy football. Play smart, and if you need to stream one, here are three strong options.

Availability Percentages are from Sleeper.

Chris Boswell — 66% Available

The weather will be crisp but calm on Sunday Night Football. The Bengals host this game at Paycor Stadium, with temperatures around 39 degrees at kickoff but winds of just 3 mph, with a high of 5 mph. Rain is at 0%, as forecasted as of Wednesday evening.

Boswell has the second-most kicking attempts this season (23). His length is especially important to fantasy success: Boswell is 4-for-6 in the 40-49 yard range and 4-for-7 in the 50+ range. Thus, he has made eight kicks this season in the bonus range of scoring and is as accurate as anyone in the NFL. So don't be deceived by his five misses this season. He just has had a lot of volume at length.

Ryan Fitzgerald — 97% Available

This game is happening indoors at the Caesars Superdome, with the Saints hosting. That is fantastic news for a kicker: no wind, no rain, perfect conditions.

The Saints are allowing 2.2 kicking attempts per game. They rank 30th in Yards and 27th in Points Allowed per game. There are few reasons to label this a bad setup for Fitzgerald, either in volume or conditions.

Fitzgerald is one of seven NFL kickers to be at least 92% accurate this season, 13-for-14 overall. Fitzgerald is especially 4-for-5 in the 40-49-yard range and 3-for-3 from 50+ yards.

Brandon McManus

McManus will be playing in his fourth game for the Rams this season. He has taken over for the injured Harrison Mevis and Blake Grupe. The conditions are to fare for McManus's upside, played indoors against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

In three games this season, McManus is 10-for-10. He hasn't attempted any field goals from 40+ yards yet, but the Rams are a darn good team, and their kicker is viable.

The Cardinals are allowing the second-most points per game this season (28.3).

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