Kickers are valuable. I keep on saying this! I come to my weekly checkup on the position. In Week 10, Joey Slye scored 17 fantasy points, and Cam Little scored 16. They both outscored Breece Hall, Tee Higgins, Zay Flowers, and George Kittle, among others. Anyway, I am coming to my Week 11 kicker streamers, and these three names are priorities.

Wil Lutz — 97% Available

Weather matters to a kicker's overall success. The less wind and moisture, the better they can perform. For Lutz, the Broncos play at home in a mile-high venue where the ball travels roughly 5 yards farther than at sea level. As of now, Empower Field is projected to be 46 degrees, with 2 mph winds, no extra wind gusts, and a 0% chance of rain.

The Broncos will compete against the Raiders this Sunday, who have allowed 33.6 points per game over their last seven games this season. We can expect plenty of chances for Lutz to get it loose.

Over Lutz's last four games, he's been perfect, 8-for-8. He has made at least two field goals in five of his last six games. Lutz has also made eight field goals from 40+ yards this season.

Jason Sanders — 79% Available

Sanders plays for the Jets, who will play the Los Angeles Chargers indoors at SoFi Stadium.

That game may not be the highest-scoring, but it is surely favorable for Sanders' ceiling to be met. The Chargers are allowing 26.6 points per game. That counts for something.

Sanders has made more field goals than any other NFL kicker this season: 25. He has made 25 of 28, to be specific. He is 4-for-6 on 50+ yard attempts and 11-for-14 on 40+ yard attempts.

Cameron Dicker — 70% Available

To start the 2026 season, Dicker was considered one of fantasy football's top two kickers. It has been a downhill slide, but if any matchup can bring out his best, it's this one against the Jets.

The two teams combined for three wins this season. Two negatives equal a positive, right? The game is indoors, so the weather isn't an issue.

The Jets are allowing 25.4 points per game. They've allowed 29.6 points per game over their last five games. As for Dicker, he has made 18 of 20 field goals this season. We need a bit of offensive production from Dicker, which should come after the Chargers' first win this past Monday.

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