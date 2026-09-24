Chase McLaughlin Stars Among 3 Kicker Streamers in Week 3 Fantasy Football
Evan McPherson and Chase McLaughlin have mounted early leads among the best kickers in fantasy football. Jason Sanders surprises, also in the top-5. Stumblers feature K32 Cameron Dicker and K31 Harrison Mevis. It proves the theory that fantasy managers can stream the kicker position and fare just fine. These are 3 kickers to target for Week 3.
All ownership data is according to Sleeper.
Trey Smack — 66% Available
On Thursday Night Football in Green Bay, the Packers are projected to score north of 25 points. The Falcons offer little threat to the win. After all, they are 0-2, with a starting quarterback under pressure and returning from injury.
Smack is T-3 in field goals made in 2026 (5). He is perfect for the season, including a long 59-yard field goal. It is rare for a kicker to be drafted in the NFL. With an average of about 2 kickers selected per season, Smack is a part of that rarity. To earn a selection means you are darn good at knocking down field goals.
Weather is very important when using a kicker in an outdoor game. The weather report at Lambeau Field calls for temperatures in the 50s, with 3-mile-per-hour winds, modest gusts of 8 miles per hour, and no rain.
Spencer Shrader — 85% Available
Shrader is 4-for-4 this season, including a 58-yarder. Over Shrader's career, which began in 2024, he is 22-for-23 and perfect on extra points.
The Colts will play this game in Houston, indoors, so that is no concern. Shrader's short career features 8-for-9 from 40+ yards and 2-for-3 from 50+. Not too shabby for a kicker who has a track record of nailing a 61-yarder at Notre Dame (2023).
The Colts are projected to score in the low-20s against the Texans this week. However, his accuracy provides intrigue, especially for long-term ownership; he's intriguing this season.
Chase McLaughlin — 70% Available
Is the K2 in fantasy football available? Count me in. McLaughlin has scored 26 points over two games, including a 59-yarder. Back in 2025, McLaughlin finished as the K7.
This game has early favorable weather conditions. Tampa Bay foresees a Sunday forecast of 83 degrees, 6-mile-per-hour winds, and no gusts worse than the steady flow.
The Buccaneers are clearly doing something that results in kicks being attempted and, thus, made. So let's stick with McLaughlin and not fix what isn't broken.
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Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.