Chase McLaughlin Stars Among 3 Kicker Streamers in Week 3 Fantasy Football

Evan McPherson and Chase McLaughlin have mounted early leads among the best kickers in fantasy football. Jason Sanders surprises, also in the top-5. Stumblers feature K32 Cameron Dicker and K31 Harrison Mevis. It proves the theory that fantasy managers can stream the kicker position and fare just fine. These are 3 kickers to target for Week 3.

All ownership data is according to Sleeper.

Trey Smack — 66% Available

Sep 20, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Green Bay Packers kicker Trey Smack (28) is lifted in the air by teammates after kicking a 26-yard gaming winning field goal during overtime against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Thursday Night Football in Green Bay, the Packers are projected to score north of 25 points. The Falcons offer little threat to the win. After all, they are 0-2, with a starting quarterback under pressure and returning from injury.

Michael Penix Jr. has been named starting quarterback for Thursday's gamehttps://t.co/EyBzaBvKii pic.twitter.com/320iqTJ4hN — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 21, 2026

Smack is T-3 in field goals made in 2026 (5). He is perfect for the season, including a long 59-yard field goal. It is rare for a kicker to be drafted in the NFL. With an average of about 2 kickers selected per season, Smack is a part of that rarity. To earn a selection means you are darn good at knocking down field goals.

Weather is very important when using a kicker in an outdoor game. The weather report at Lambeau Field calls for temperatures in the 50s, with 3-mile-per-hour winds, modest gusts of 8 miles per hour, and no rain.

Spencer Shrader — 85% Available

that's a 60 yard field goal for Spencer Shrader. #DETvsIND on CBS4 pic.twitter.com/3zMGbcHxba — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 29, 2026

Shrader is 4-for-4 this season, including a 58-yarder. Over Shrader's career, which began in 2024, he is 22-for-23 and perfect on extra points.

The Colts will play this game in Houston, indoors, so that is no concern. Shrader's short career features 8-for-9 from 40+ yards and 2-for-3 from 50+. Not too shabby for a kicker who has a track record of nailing a 61-yarder at Notre Dame (2023).

The Colts are projected to score in the low-20s against the Texans this week. However, his accuracy provides intrigue, especially for long-term ownership; he's intriguing this season.

Chase McLaughlin — 70% Available

Is the K2 in fantasy football available? Count me in. McLaughlin has scored 26 points over two games, including a 59-yarder. Back in 2025, McLaughlin finished as the K7.

This game has early favorable weather conditions. Tampa Bay foresees a Sunday forecast of 83 degrees, 6-mile-per-hour winds, and no gusts worse than the steady flow.

The Buccaneers are clearly doing something that results in kicks being attempted and, thus, made. So let's stick with McLaughlin and not fix what isn't broken.

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