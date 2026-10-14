Blake Grupe and 2 More High-Upside Kicker Streamers in Week 6 Fantasy Football

Currently, six NFL kickers average more than 10 fantasy points per game. That is more than many Flex options in fantasy football. Certainly, the position matters to those who play this game. It cannot be overlooked, and if you are looking for a streaming option, check out these three great options.

Availability Percentages are from Sleeper.

Blake Grupe (Rams) — 97% Available

Fantasy managers have a golden opportunity this week. Grupe can be added easily after the Rams cut their previous kicker, Harrison Mevis, on Tuesday morning. Grupe comes from the Jets' practice squad and is immediately viable behind one of the NFL's best offenses.

The Rams will take on the Cardinals this Sunday indoors. The Cardinals have one of the worst defenses in the NFL, and I have the Rams nearing 30 points this week. The more points, the more yards, and thus the more time a team spends in field goal range, and the more extra points that Grupe can attain.

Tyler Bass (Bills) — 83% Available

The Lions are the best offense in the NFL right now, and the Bills are right behind them. They are scoring 32.8 points per game on 408 yards per game. The Raiders should pose little threat to stop Buffalo. After all, the Rams are considered a high-end defense, and the Bills scored 37 on them this past Monday.

Bass has the advantage of kicking indoors in this game. He is 9-for-9 on field goals this season and is proving the Bills were right to keep him on the team despite missing 2025 with a groin and pelvis injury. It seems that has healed well, and as long as Bass is accurate, I can't see why he shouldn't be rostered in fantasy football.

Harrison Butker (Chiefs) — 72% Available

Fantasy managers can take advantage of this situation just as they can when picking up Grupe. Butker comes off the bye week, which means many fantasy owners have dropped him. Be sure to target him while he's still available.

The Chiefs are obviously one of the best teams in the NFL. They are 5th in Scoring and 2nd in Yards. The Chiefs host the 0-5 Chargers, and we always love a mismatch.

The early forecast in Arrowhead calls for moderate wind, so we will keep an eye on it. We always have additional streamers available if needed, but Butker's ceiling is too high to pass up if the roster spot is available. The Chiefs have the fourth-highest score projection of the week (25.6), as of Wednesday evening.

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