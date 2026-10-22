Trey Smack and 2 Other Accurate Kicker Streaming Options in Week 7 Fantasy Football

Kickers can win fantasy managers the week. It is a proven fact. Check this out — Both Spencer Shrader and Will Reichard are averaging more than 12 fantasy points per game. They are outscoring the following players per game: Emeka Egbuka, Jameson Williams, DK Metcalf, Quinshon Judkins, Carnell Tate, and Rashee Rice, to name a few. You must play it smart at kicker, and the subsequent kickers are great streamer pickups in Week 7.

Availability Percentages are from Sleeper.

Ryan Fitzgerald (Panthers) — 96% Available

Fitzgerald has averaged 2.7 attempted kicks per game over his last three appearances. This season, Fitzgerald is averaging 5.2 field goals plus extra points per game. He is perfectly accurate, and four of those five games were outdoors.

The Panthers add to their offensive volume, averaging 29.2 points and 418.6 yards per game. Tampa Bay has an average defense, so there's no concern there.

The weather looks plenty good for Fitzgerald's kicking outlook. As of Wednesday evening, the Sunday afternoon weather report for Charlotte, North Carolina, calls for 67 degrees, a 0% chance of precipitation, and 7.7 mph winds.

Jake Bates (Lions) — 50% Available

The Lions are playing offense at will, averaging 32.8 points per game, or just over three points per drive. When I calculated the 2026 season to date, I found that NFL kickers have scored 32.7% of all points. So if Bates were average, he'd account for 10.7 team points per game, and more in fantasy football given the 40- and 50-yard bonuses.

But let's get back to Bates' season. He is averaging 4.0 extra points attempted per game, all converted. Over his last two games, Bates is averaging 6.5 extra points per game, plus field goal attempts.

The Packers coming to town sets up a potential shootout indoors at Ford Field. Over the last six meetings, the average game total has been 47.1 points.

Trey Smack (Packers) — 53% Available

Smack is averaging about 2.2 field-goal attempts per game, with 1.2 from beyond 40 yards.

I like that Smack gets this game at Detroit, indoors. That is because Smack's statistics are a bit deceiving in my estimation. He has missed three of his 13 field goal attempts this season. One of those was blocked, and the other two came in swirling wind.

During the Bears-Packers game a couple of weeks ago, Smack missed two field goals. His opposing kicker, Cairo Santos, also missed a field goal. When discussing it, Santos stated, "Kicking toward the north end zone, it was brutal." Santos explained that if he could throw grass in the air, it would go one direction, and then when he kicked the ball, it went another.

It's too early to label Smack a mediocre kicker. He was drafted out of Florida, and over the past ten seasons, only about two kickers have been drafted per year. Smack clearly has the talent that caught the Packers' attention, and we can bank on it this week.

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