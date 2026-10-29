Tyler Bass Tops 3 Elite Kicker Streamer Targets in Week 8 Fantasy Football

Don't ignore kickers; I keep telling everyone this! Will Reichard and Spencer Sharder average more fantasy points per game than DK Metcalf, Jeremiyah Love, Tucker Kraft, and Omarion Hampton. In a high-upside scenario, a kicker can easily have a 12+ point week. In my estimation, the following three kickers have that upside.

Availability Percentages are from Sleeper.

Tyler Bass — 77% Available

Bass is perfect in the kicking game this season, proving the Bills were right in trusting him post-injury. He averages 2.2 kicking attempts per game, and Bass has 7 attempts over his last two games. He is the K8 in fantasy football on a per-game basis, and we get to benefit from his availability, forced by the Bills' Week 7 bye.

The weather in Buffalo is pleasant this Sunday. The latest report projects 4 miles-per-hour winds and a 2% chance of precipitation.

Chad Ryland — 86% Available

Volume is what really makes a kicker elite in fantasy. For example, Nick Folk was one of the most accurate kickers in 2026 — 28 for 29. But he lacked volume on a bad Jets team, attempting only 29 total kicks over 17 games and finishing as the K26.

Ryland has that volume, and with honors. Over seven games, Ryland is averaging 2.7 attempts per game. He is 17-for-19, with both misses from beyond 50 yards. He has ringed home a 60-yarder this season and is the K7 in fantasy football.

The Cardinals face the Cowboys this week. That bodes well for Ryland, especially since the game is indoors. The Cowboys rank 28th in total defense; in other words, they're bad.

Wil Lutz — 95% Available

Lutz has 11 kicking attempts over his last four games. Three of those games earned at least three attempts. His median fantasy points this season is 8, and Lutz scored at least 8 fantasy points in two games against elite defenses—Seattle and Jacksonville.

The Chiefs are no easy defense to face either, but the Broncos at least get to host this game. By Denver standards, the weather is fair for a kicker — 6 miles-per-hour wind and a 13% chance of precipitation. Lutz is playing in Denver for the fourth season, so he is especially accustomed to the weather, if it plays a role.

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