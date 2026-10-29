Week 8 Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Travis Kelce vs. Kyle Pitts

Deciding on a starting tight end in fantasy football often comes down to balancing potential with proven stability. As Week 8 approaches, fantasy managers are faced with choosing between Kyle Pitts or Travis Kelce.

While Kelce offers an established floor in Kansas City's passing attack, Pitts represents explosive athletic upside if his recent usage continues to trend upward. Here is a complete breakdown to help you make the right call.

Kyle Pitts: The Talent Is There, Now He Must Deliver

Pitts possesses rare size and physical traits that makes him a nightmare matchup downfield. Inconsistency and usage fluctuating around a 59% snap share has capped his weekly ceiling. For Pitts to reward fantasy managers, his recent upward trajectory in key opportunity metrics must hold true.

Oct 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) celebrates his touchdown catch during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pitts's Upcoming Matchup: Facing Tampa Bay, the Falcons should find opportunities in the middle of the field. If Atlanta generates high-value red-zone chances, Pitts has the speed to cash in on a splash-play touchdown. The Buccaneers defense has proven to be vulnerable against tight ends, allowing around 16.2 fantasy points per game. They frequently allow high reception totals and struggles to limit red-zone opportunities against versatile targets.

Travis Kelce: Experience Matters, but Volume Is the Real Advantage

Kelce remains a staple in fantasy lineups due to his seasoned route-running and undeniable chemistry with Patrick Mahomes. Maintaining roughly a 78% snap share and a solid 20% target share, Kelce's consistent role provides a dependable weekly baseline, especially in PPR formats.

Oct 25, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kelce's Matchup: Denver presents a competitive divisional environment. Kelce's success relies on Kansas City targeting him early to exploit gaps in coverage, securing the high reception volume that fuels his PPR value. The Broncos' defense often prioritizes keeping plays in front of them, which leaves ample room underneath for route technicians like Kelce to operate. The Chiefs' tendency to feature the 11-time Pro Bowl tight end suggests that he should get immediate looks to exploit those openings in Denver's secondary.

The Deciding Factor: Floor vs. Ceiling

Choosing between these two tight ends boils down to your team's overall matchup strategy for the week:

Play it Safe with Kelce: His dominant snap share and locked-in target volume makes Kelce the ideal starter if you are favored and simply need a reliable 9-12 point baseline to secure a win.

Oct 18, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs after making a catch as Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) defends during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chase the Ceiling with Pitts: He carries higher volatility due to lower snap counts, but his downfield capabilities gives him multi-touchdown potential.

Oct 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) catches a five-yard touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Final Verdict: Who Should You Start in Week 8?

When weighing established volume against explosive potential, Kelce gets the starting nod for Week 8. His superior snap share (78%) and steady target share presents a level of dependability that is difficult to sit in fantasy tight end slots. His proven connection with Mahomes and consistent involvement in high-leverage passing situations makes him the preferred play for managers prioritizing floor and consistency.

Pitts remains a viable, high-reward alternative if your matchup demands pure ceiling. Facing a Tampa Bay defense that yields plenty of production to the position, Pitts offers game-changing potential if his recent target momentum translates into red-zone visits.

Before locking in your starting lineup, always verify the latest pre-game injury reports, weather conditions, and updated target trends prior to kickoff.