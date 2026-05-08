Bryce Miller Could Be Fantasy Baseball’s Next Waiver Wire Steal

Bryce Miller is nearing his eventual return to the Seattle Mariners. A 15-Day IL stint has turned into a 6-week absence, but finally, the Mariners sent the pitcher to High-A Everett for rehab starts on May 6. We are always looking for deep-sleeping gems in fantasy baseball, and Miller might just be that. So, what is there to expect upon return?

Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Miller hopes to get back to his 2024 form, in which he ranked as a borderline top-40 starting pitcher in fantasy baseball. That season, Miller marked up a 2.94 ERA in 31 starts with a 0.98 WHIP. He was in the top-1% of pitching run value, per Statcast.

In 2025, Miller fell short through an injury-ridden season. He started 18 games with a 5.68 ERA and 1.41 WHIP. Miller's season was stopped twice due to right elbow inflammation, thus clearly the factor behind his failures.

Reports state that Miller's elbow issue that plagued his 2025, him in 2025 is a thing of the past. His current injury is that of an oblique strain, one that is said to be in the rearview mirror. Miller makes his rehab begin to prepare for a confident 2026 return without rushing the process. Given that full health is stated, Miller will be very well back to sub-3.50 ERA form.

To expect elite baseball, however, would be irrational. Despite full health being listed, Miller has not pitched to elite form in well over one year. Miller is currently ranked as the SP88 in ROS Rankings, per FantasyPros. His ceiling could earn Miller top-60 ROS status after a couple of strong starts, if seen.

Fantasy baseball owners can surely go ahead and add Miller before his ownership skyrockets upon a confirmed return date. He should be able to make his season debut over the next 1-2 weeks; 3 at the most. Right now, he is owned in about 15% of fantasy baseball leagues.

Upon return, Miller will enter the Mariners rotation full-time. He expects to be in either the No. 4 or No. 5 slot in the rotation. He will pitch behind Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, and Bryan Woo — arguably the best 1-2-3 punch in the MLB. The Mariners currently rank 9th-best in the MLB in offensive rating, per Fangraphs. The situation is promising for Miller to realize his upside if his arm is in prime form.

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