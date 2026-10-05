Mike Gesicki & T.J. Hockenson Headline a Fascinating Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Debate

As fantasy managers prepare for Week 5, one of the most compelling waiver-wire debates centers on two tight ends with vastly different usage profiles. If either T.J. Hockenson or Mike Gesicki is available on your waiver wire, which one deserves the higher priority?

T.J. Hockenson: The Volume Finally Arrives

Hockenson enters the Week 5 waiver discussion coming off a massive Week 4 workload where he commanded 13 targets, hauling in all 13 receptions for 119 yards and 24.9 fantasy points.

Sep 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end TJ. Hockenson (87) breaks the tackle attempt by. Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. (44) during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Metrics to Track

Week 4 Targets: 13 Week 4 Receptions: 13 Week 4 Receiving Yards: 119 Week 4 Fantasy Points: 24.9

Thirteen Targets Changed the Conversation

Hockenson's 13-target performance is especially crucial because it demonstrates that he can become a central focal point of the Vikings passing game. Rather than relying solely on touchdown variance to deliver fantasy relevance, heavy target volume provides a consistent floor.

Mike Gesicki: Efficiency Meets Touchdown Upside

While Hockenson made noise through sheer volume, Gesicki presents a case as a volatile yet explosive addition. Across three games, Gesicki has recorded 8 receptions on 10 targets for 115 yards and two touchdowns.

Oct 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Metrics to Track

Targets: 10 Receptions: 8 Receiving Yards: 115 Touchdowns: 2 Yards Per Reception: 14.4

Gesicki Doesn't Need Double-Digit Targets to Make Noise

Averaging 14.4 yards per reception with an aDOT of 10.4 yards, Gesicki offers significant big-play and scoring upside. Although his overall target volume remains considerably lower than Hockenson's recent spike, his ability to produce on limited opportunities keeps him highly relevant.

Volume vs. Big-Play

The heart of the debate balances two distinct fantasy profiles.

At the core of the Gesicki versus Hockenson debate lies a fantasy dilemma between pure volume and explosive efficiency. Hockenson represents the high-volume PPR floor that fantasy managers routinely covet. When a tight end earns 13 targets in a single game, it signals a role that extends beyond simple check-downs. He becomes the primary engine of the passing attack. Operating in short-to-intermediate areas of the field, Hockenson provides steady, predictable fantasy points through reception volume and high-percentage catches, insulating his fantasy production even on weeks he fails to find the end zone.

Gesicki thrives on big-play efficiency and vertical impact rather than sheer workload. With an impressive 14.4 yards per reception and a 10.4-yard average depth of target (aDOT), Gesicki functions as a legitimate downfield threat who doesn't rely on double-digit targets to deliver fantasy relevance. Because his production relies heavily on deeper targets and touchdown variance, his weekly floor remains lower than Hockenson's. The key question for managers comes down to roster construction. Do you prefer the weekly safety of a tight end commanding heavy target volume, or the explosive, game-changing ceiling of one who turns limited opportunities into enormous plays?

Who Has the Better Quarterback Situation?

Evaluating quarterback play and offensive scheme gives valuable context for predicting future output.

Kyler Murray & Hockenson: Look at team passing attempts, tight-end target share, and offensive pace to measure whether Hockenson's target growth is sustainable.

Joe Burrow & Gesicki: Examine red-zone passing frequency, team-pass rate over expectation (PROE), and how often Gesicki is prioritized in high-leverage situations.

The Verdict: Who Should You Add?

Hockenson (Higher Priority): The preferred waiver wire add due to his potential for sustained volume and weekly PPR stability.

Gesicki (Streaming/Upside Add): The preferred option for managers seeking big-play upside or touchdown-chasing streaming starts.