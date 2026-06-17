Max Clark and 4 Other MLB Prospects to Watch For in Dynasty Fantasy Baseball

Major League Baseball has hit the summer months. The time of year is one that is especially relevant to the minor leagues. Prospects have now earned their pathways to the big leagues, and while many teams try to mount playoff runs, they will call upon their secret weapons to make a splash upon the scheduled 2026 arrivals. These are the most fantasy baseball-viable prospects to consider adding to your current roster, especially in a dynasty format.

SS, Cooper Pratt (Brewers)

The Brewers called up Pratt to make his debut as the No. 63-ranked prospect in Major League Baseball. Pratt's biggest strength is his fielding, which earned him a Minor League Gold Glove. He is batting .241 across 2026, so a downgrade would be anticipated in the MLB. He is among the most relevant call-ups at this very moment, but will lack much fantasy baseball viability.

Leave on the waiver wire until further notice.

1B/OF, Charlie Condon (Rockies)

Charlie Condon tees off against a rehabbing big leaguer ☄️



MLB's No. 72 prospect (@Rockies) belts his 5th HR in the past 10 games for the Triple-A @ABQTopes: pic.twitter.com/SIduDaON4h — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 17, 2026

The No. 73 prospect in baseball is surging red-hot in Triple-A. The 23-year-old is scheduled to make his MLB debut this season, and amid great hitting, the call-up may come any day now. Condon is batting .264 with a .911 OPS, featuring 14 home runs in 2026. His biggest strength by far is his power. Condon is 6'5", weighing in at 216 lbs; a freak of nature.

The moment that Condon is sent to the MLB, pick him up in fantasy baseball. He will not beat out TJ Rumfield to play 1st base, but an outfield job is for the taking.

Grade-A pickup candidate once called up.

UTIL, Jett Williams (Brewers)

A former Mets prospect, Williams now plays for the Brewers, and he is getting ready for an inevitable call-up. Williams can play a handful of positions, so wherever the Brewers wish him to play, he shall be able to do it.

The 22-year-old former first-round pick may be mediocre in the hitting department, but he can provide great stolen base ability, in which Williams stole 34 bases in 2025 and had 13 in 2026.

Not an immediate pickup, but a watch-list candidate.

1B/OF, Ryan Clifford (Mets)

Mets fans have been calling upon Clifford to reach the majors. The Mets need a 1st baseman, in which Jared Young and Mark Vientos play out of position.

Clifford is not ranked in the top 100 of MLB prospects, per MLB.com. That does not mean that he cannot be viable in fantasy baseball. If Clifford got called up, he may play every day at 1st base. Cliford is a left-hitter in Triple-A with huge power. While Clifford lacks a great batting average, he is flying high with 29 home runs in 2026.

Pickup once the Mets call him up.

OF, Max Clark (Tigers)

Max Clark ... or Fleetwood Max 👀



The @tigers prospect launches a home run to Fleetwood's Tap Room beyond the right-field fence for the @MudHens: pic.twitter.com/ZopLQZ0H2D — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) June 12, 2026

Clark is the highest-ranked of this bunch, coming in at No. 7 on the list of Top 100 Prospects. The 21-year-old former 3rd overall draft pick has risen to Triple-A. He is batting .271 with a .835 OPS. Clark is rated very highly in every category of the game and projects to be a future Tigers star.

Can pickup right now in dynasty fantasy baseball.

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