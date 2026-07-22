Kade Anderson and 5 Other Rising MLB Prospects to Stash in Dynasty Fantasy Baseball
Dynasty fantasy baseball — it is a long-term game where a manager must exploit potential rather than current value. We look for who may become a breakout star and stash them on our bench while the current stars of baseball do the immediate work. It is much more of a chess match, but the smartest shall prevail.
A great way to leverage your team's upside is to focus on the MLB's top prospects. Who will be coming up soon, and/or who just arrived in the majors? Ranked inside the top 50 of the pipeline, stars sit in the waiting. They just may become the next Mike Trout or Aaron Judge- who knows? Here are the latest prospects to have a keen eye on late in July.
SP, Kade Anderson (Mariners)
Anderson was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. He currently plays for Double-A Arkansas and does so with a 1.36 ERA in 14 games. Anderson's record is 8-1, and he is arguably the best pitching prospect in baseball. He is supposed to be an ace-caliber pitcher once he makes his debut, and that debut is expected by the end of this season.
The value of Anderson may not bring you a 2026 title, but it shall give you Skenes-level upside in 2027 and beyond.
Verdict: Must-Stash
OF, Max Clark (Tigers)
Any day now, the Tigers may call up Clark. He is waiting in Triple-A Toledo, batting .268 with a .771 OPS as of July 22. Clark's biggest fantasy baseball strength is his base-stealing, which he has successfully done 20 times over 84 games. As a top-15 prospect, Clark is expected to start for the Tigers in 2027.
Verdict: Stash if You Have Expendale Roster Space
OF, Walker Jenkins (Twins)
Jenkins is ready to light the MLB on fire. He plays for Triple-A St. Paul and has a .303 batting average with a .905 OPS. The former 5th overall pick is praised by MLB.com's scouting report: "Since the Twins made Jenkins the No. 5 pick in the 2023 Draft, he’s largely been as advertised."
Verdict: Stash
SS, George Lombard Jr. (Yankees)
Yankee fans have been calling on Lombard's arrival for quite some time now. While Jose Caballero does a great job at shortstop, they know he is not the long-term solution. Lombard should get his chance before the season ends.
Lombard plays for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and is batting .273 with a .891 OPS. His season has 11 home runs and 12 stolen bases. The expectation is that Lombard is the Yankees' long-term answer at shortstop.
Verdict: Stash the Top Prospect on an Elite Team
1B, Ralphy Velazquez (Guardians)
Another prospect due up any day now is the top-50-ranked Velazquez. He plays for Triple-A Columbus with a .291 batting average and .872 OPS. Velazquez has 11 home runs in 309 at-bats. In 2025, Velazquez had 22 home runs in 483 at-bats. We will not know how truly good Velazquez is until he arrives in Cleveland. He is a less-giddy fantasy stash than the others listed here.
Verdict: Do Not Pick Up
3B, Angel Genao (Guardians)
Genao can replace Gabriel Arias at 3rd base any day now. The third baseman for Triple-A Columbus is thriving with a .298 batting average and .878 OPS. He is a pure contact hitter who has managed 11 home runs and 42 RBI's over 299 at-bats.
Verdict: Pick Up Once Called Up
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Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.