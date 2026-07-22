Kade Anderson and 5 Other Rising MLB Prospects to Stash in Dynasty Fantasy Baseball

Dynasty fantasy baseball — it is a long-term game where a manager must exploit potential rather than current value. We look for who may become a breakout star and stash them on our bench while the current stars of baseball do the immediate work. It is much more of a chess match, but the smartest shall prevail.

A great way to leverage your team's upside is to focus on the MLB's top prospects. Who will be coming up soon, and/or who just arrived in the majors? Ranked inside the top 50 of the pipeline, stars sit in the waiting. They just may become the next Mike Trout or Aaron Judge- who knows? Here are the latest prospects to have a keen eye on late in July.

SP, Kade Anderson (Mariners)

Anderson was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. He currently plays for Double-A Arkansas and does so with a 1.36 ERA in 14 games. Anderson's record is 8-1, and he is arguably the best pitching prospect in baseball. He is supposed to be an ace-caliber pitcher once he makes his debut, and that debut is expected by the end of this season.

The value of Anderson may not bring you a 2026 title, but it shall give you Skenes-level upside in 2027 and beyond.

Verdict: Must-Stash

OF, Max Clark (Tigers)

Any day now, the Tigers may call up Clark. He is waiting in Triple-A Toledo, batting .268 with a .771 OPS as of July 22. Clark's biggest fantasy baseball strength is his base-stealing, which he has successfully done 20 times over 84 games. As a top-15 prospect, Clark is expected to start for the Tigers in 2027.

Verdict: Stash if You Have Expendale Roster Space

OF, Walker Jenkins (Twins)

Jenkins is ready to light the MLB on fire. He plays for Triple-A St. Paul and has a .303 batting average with a .905 OPS. The former 5th overall pick is praised by MLB.com's scouting report: "Since the Twins made Jenkins the No. 5 pick in the 2023 Draft, he’s largely been as advertised."

Verdict: Stash

SS, George Lombard Jr. (Yankees)

Yankee fans have been calling on Lombard's arrival for quite some time now. While Jose Caballero does a great job at shortstop, they know he is not the long-term solution. Lombard should get his chance before the season ends.

Lombard plays for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and is batting .273 with a .891 OPS. His season has 11 home runs and 12 stolen bases. The expectation is that Lombard is the Yankees' long-term answer at shortstop.

Verdict: Stash the Top Prospect on an Elite Team

1B, Ralphy Velazquez (Guardians)

Another prospect due up any day now is the top-50-ranked Velazquez. He plays for Triple-A Columbus with a .291 batting average and .872 OPS. Velazquez has 11 home runs in 309 at-bats. In 2025, Velazquez had 22 home runs in 483 at-bats. We will not know how truly good Velazquez is until he arrives in Cleveland. He is a less-giddy fantasy stash than the others listed here.

Verdict: Do Not Pick Up

3B, Angel Genao (Guardians)

Genao can replace Gabriel Arias at 3rd base any day now. The third baseman for Triple-A Columbus is thriving with a .298 batting average and .878 OPS. He is a pure contact hitter who has managed 11 home runs and 42 RBI's over 299 at-bats.

Verdict: Pick Up Once Called Up

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