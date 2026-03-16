Best Week 22 Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Additions Feature 5 NBA Sleepers

The NBA season is in its final quarter of the year, and that makes it make-or-break time. Fantasy basketball has this as true as ever. As we aim to sneak into the playoffs and/or win a title, we must add players with sharp brains. Amid injuries, depth chart changes, taking, and so much more, these players are rising as addable items.

Tristan Vukcevic, Foward/Center — Washington Wizards

93% Available

Vukcevic is the highest-added player as of today, March 16. With Alex Sarr out and continuously being managed due to his hamstring injury, the Wizards call on Vukcevic to play more and more minutes. Over the last month of basketball, Vukcevic is averaging over 1.3 fantasy points per minute.

Javon Small, Guard — Memphis Grizzlies

85% Available

Former #WVU star JAVON SMALL scored a career high as a Rookie for the Memphis Grizzlies last night!



23 PTS

6/9 FG

4/6 3PT

7/7 FT pic.twitter.com/1AjVMBZUoV — The Voice of Morgantown (@voicemorgantown) March 14, 2026

The Grizzlies battle injuries left and right. As they deal with ailments and shoot for losses for draft position, their depth pieces rise. Small has played quite a bit in place of Ty Jerome, aided by the additional injury of Walter Clayton Jr. In that playing time, Small is ultra-productive with 37 or more fantasy points in six of his last 12 games. This waiver wire addition is worth a shot, given the 40+ fantasy point scoring ability.

Cody Williams, Guard — Utah Jazz

87% Available

The Jazz have Williams listed as a now-starter on their depth chart. Amid this promotion, Williams further benefits from the lingering injuries to Isaiah Collier and Ace Bailey, and the seemingly never-returning Keyonge George. Williams has been playing nearly 40 minutes per game, and with that, he scored 63 fantasy points in his most recent game. Volume is of paramount value in fantasy sports.

Naji Marshall, Guard — Dallas Mavericks

67% Available

Marshall has fallen down the ranks since his January form. However, the upside with Marshall is tremendous, making him a must-add. Marshall scored 47 fantasy points in his most recent game. Yes, he has reduced to playing in the high-20 minutes per game,high-20s, but with one big injury, he is back in a big way. Marshall is a testy plug-and-play, but an elite handcuff in a league of never-ending injuries.

Wendell Carter Jr., Center — Orlando Magic

63% Available

Carter Jr. may lack sky-high upside, yet he is the C18 in fantasy basketball and a consistent one at that. Carter Jr. plays 29.7 minutes per game, and that is unthreatened by Mortiz Wagner. So long as Carter Jr. is healthy, he is a very reliable stash on the bench.

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