Omarion Hampton Headlines Fantasy Football Players to Drop in Week 9

The Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears will wrap up Week 8 on Monday Night Football, which will then prompt us to look ahead to Week 9. From a fantasy football mindset, it’ll soon be time to peruse the waiver wire options and make room by moving on from other players.

Given this week's developments and league-wide performances, which players are worth dropping in fantasy football entering Week 9?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Omarion Hampton, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) rushes as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Roland-Wallace (30) tackles during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Omarion Hampton has been one of the most disappointing early-round fantasy football picks on a winless Los Angeles Chargers squad. In his first seven games this season, Hampton ranks RB39 in fantasy points per game (8.9).

With Hampton averaging the eighth-fewest yards per attempt (3.5) and the sixth-most fumbles (2) among 42 RBs with 50-plus attempts this season, the second-year back is now a member of a three-man committee alongside Kimani Vidal and Keaton Mitchell. Despite Hampton’s woes in 2026, he’s still surprisingly rostered in 94% of Yahoo leagues.

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) hands off to running back J.K. Dobbins (27) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonah Coleman was the star for the Denver Broncos in Week 8, posting 20.4 fantasy points against the Kansas City Chiefs. As a result, J.K. Dobbins carried the ball just 7 times for 13 yards in the win over the Chiefs.

The most concerning aspect of Dobbins’ lack of involvement on Sunday was the fact that RJ Harvey was inactive after being placed on injured reserve. Reports are that the Broncos are among the teams trying to acquire Jonathan Taylor, which would push Dobbins even further into irrelevance.

Xavier Worthy, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs after making a catch during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rashee Rice returned for the Chiefs in Week 8, producing 18.3 points in his first game since Week 4. With Rice back on the field, Xavier Worthy finished with only 4.3 fantasy points against the Broncos on Sunday.

Among the 66 WRs with 25-plus targets this year, Worthy has the third-fewest yards per reception (8.5) and the fifth-fewest yards per route run (1.00). Along with Worthy not looking as explosive, the Chiefs are another team that is understandably in the market for a WR ahead of the trade deadline.

Chris Godwin Jr., WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (14) runs after making a catch as Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) tackes during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Emeka Egbuka has been sidelined in back-to-back games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield has thrown just 14 passes over the last two weeks. During those two games, Godwin has combined for just 4 catches for 27 yards, which all came in Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers.

Godwin has failed to score 10-plus fantasy points in a game this season, and he’s now the WR73 in fantasy points per game (6.6). With Mayfield still working through a thumb injury and Egbuka returning soon, Godwin is a viable drop candidate in Week 9.