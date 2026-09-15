Caleb Douglas, DeVaughn Vele, and 4 Other Week 2 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Wide Receivers
I have a great idea — let's win in fantasy football. On the road to do so, we must put pen to paper and find the highest-upside players. These guys can stash our bench spots, and when the time is right, they get that lucrative promotion. At wide receiver, I find many players worth the "add" button. Look no further than the 6 names below.
Caleb Douglas
Available: 78%
In Week 1, Douglas played 35 of the Dolphins' 40 passing plays. The only wide receiver to see more action was Malik Washington. It seems clear that Douglas is the Dolphins' WR2 behind Washington, having 6 targets to Washington's 8.
Nonetheless, we love Douglas this week. He had 4 more targets than any other wide receiver on the team. Douglas accounted for 94 yards, 43% of the passing offense, at 18.8 yards per reception.
DeVaughn Vele
Available: 77%
No Saint played more passing snaps than Vele did in Week 1 (63). Not even Chris Olave (60). The output was for sure inflated, definitely as Shough will not be able to pass for 400 yards in every game. Vele did still go for 9 targets, 7 receptions, 69 yards, and 1 touchdown.
Vele has the WR2 job locked down. Bryce Lance, the WR3, had 49 snaps. The rapport with Shough was lacking as he had just 4 targets for 3 receptions and 42 yards.
Antonio Williams
Available: 93%
It's interesting. Williams played just 12 total passing snaps. That was the 4th most at his position, behind Dyamni Brown (25). Yet, Williams caught all 4 of his targets for 64 yards and 1 touchdown. It seems inevitable that the 3rd-round draft pick will earn a larger role as the weeks go on. I would rather pick up Williams only in a deeper-bench format, as he may not yet be worth a start.
Denzel Boston
Available: 60%
Route rate among Browns pass-catchers:
- Denzel Boston: 97%
- Jerry Jeudy: 96%
- KC Concepcion: 95%
- Harold Fannin Jr: 89%
More importantly, Boston played 31 total passing snaps, 30 of which were receiving. Concepcion plays 21 passing snaps and 20 receiving snaps. Boston led the team in yards on 4 targets and 2 receptions. He scored a touchdown on a 29.5-yard reception. I stand by calling Boston the better asset over Concepcion.
Dontavyion Wicks
Available: 85%
While Makai Lemon recorded -5 yards on 3 receptions, Wicks recorded 73 yards on 2 receptions and 4 targets. He also scored a touchdown in the process, which featured 3 more passing snaps than Lemon. Wicks also plays under his old wide receivers coach, Sean Mannion, and he has a higher short-term ceiling.
Adonai Mitchell
Available: 90%
With Omar Cooper Jr. out for multiple weeks, Mitchell will benefit from a larger role. He is not a direct replacement for Cooper Jr., who plays in the slot, but I do account for a new division in the passing offense. Simply put, Mitchell now places greater emphasis on being an impact player through the air. I have his offensive passing-yard share up to 18.5% from 15%.
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Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.