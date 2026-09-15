Caleb Douglas, DeVaughn Vele, and 4 Other Week 2 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Wide Receivers

I have a great idea — let's win in fantasy football. On the road to do so, we must put pen to paper and find the highest-upside players. These guys can stash our bench spots, and when the time is right, they get that lucrative promotion. At wide receiver, I find many players worth the "add" button. Look no further than the 6 names below.

Caleb Douglas

Available: 78%

Three WR roles that show a rise 📈



• Caleb Douglas: 16% → 42.7%; 90.9% snaps, 7 targets

• Kalif Raymond: 5% → 31.2%; 60% snaps, 9 targets

• Kendrick Bourne: 8% → 27.1%; 66.7% snaps, 8 targets



I would REACT on Douglas, NOT on Raymond, Bourne



5/10 — Tom Carelli | Fantasy Football (@TCarelliTakes) September 15, 2026

In Week 1, Douglas played 35 of the Dolphins' 40 passing plays. The only wide receiver to see more action was Malik Washington. It seems clear that Douglas is the Dolphins' WR2 behind Washington, having 6 targets to Washington's 8.

Nonetheless, we love Douglas this week. He had 4 more targets than any other wide receiver on the team. Douglas accounted for 94 yards, 43% of the passing offense, at 18.8 yards per reception.

DeVaughn Vele

Available: 77%

No Saint played more passing snaps than Vele did in Week 1 (63). Not even Chris Olave (60). The output was for sure inflated, definitely as Shough will not be able to pass for 400 yards in every game. Vele did still go for 9 targets, 7 receptions, 69 yards, and 1 touchdown.

Vele has the WR2 job locked down. Bryce Lance, the WR3, had 49 snaps. The rapport with Shough was lacking as he had just 4 targets for 3 receptions and 42 yards.

Antonio Williams

Available: 93%

Antonio Williams all routes from his NFL debut



4/64/1 on just 10 routes… GET HIM ON THE FIELD MORE! pic.twitter.com/F9mfhB8yc6 — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) September 14, 2026

It's interesting. Williams played just 12 total passing snaps. That was the 4th most at his position, behind Dyamni Brown (25). Yet, Williams caught all 4 of his targets for 64 yards and 1 touchdown. It seems inevitable that the 3rd-round draft pick will earn a larger role as the weeks go on. I would rather pick up Williams only in a deeper-bench format, as he may not yet be worth a start.

Denzel Boston

Available: 60%

Route rate among Browns pass-catchers:

Denzel Boston: 97%

Jerry Jeudy: 96%

KC Concepcion: 95%

Harold Fannin Jr: 89%

More importantly, Boston played 31 total passing snaps, 30 of which were receiving. Concepcion plays 21 passing snaps and 20 receiving snaps. Boston led the team in yards on 4 targets and 2 receptions. He scored a touchdown on a 29.5-yard reception. I stand by calling Boston the better asset over Concepcion.

Dontavyion Wicks

Available: 85%

While Makai Lemon recorded -5 yards on 3 receptions, Wicks recorded 73 yards on 2 receptions and 4 targets. He also scored a touchdown in the process, which featured 3 more passing snaps than Lemon. Wicks also plays under his old wide receivers coach, Sean Mannion, and he has a higher short-term ceiling.

Adonai Mitchell

Available: 90%

With Omar Cooper Jr. out for multiple weeks, Mitchell will benefit from a larger role. He is not a direct replacement for Cooper Jr., who plays in the slot, but I do account for a new division in the passing offense. Simply put, Mitchell now places greater emphasis on being an impact player through the air. I have his offensive passing-yard share up to 18.5% from 15%.

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