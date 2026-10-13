Jameis Winston, Aaron Rodgers, and 2 Other Fantasy Football Week 6 Waiver Wire Quarterbacks

The quarterback position has run very deep this fantasy football season. Just look at Week 5, where Jacoby Brissett, Jameis Winston, and Tyler Huntley all finished top-10 at their position. The trend will carry on, and moving into Week 6, the following four quarterbacks will be viable waiver-wire pickups.

Jameis Winston

The one-loss Giants are perhaps the most surprising team in the NFL. With Winston at the helm, the team is undefeated, and in his last two starts, Winston has had 20+ fantasy points in both.

The Saints are allowing 19.4 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Their secondary has grabbed only one interception all season while giving up 8 passing touchdowns and 228 yards per game.

In Winston's last two starts, he is averaging 293 passing yards and 3.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Aaron Rodgers

Do not fix what isn't broken. Rodgers has three consecutive games with 22+ fantasy points. In each of those games, Rodgers has thrown exactly 3 touchdowns and thrown for over 250 yards.

So long as the Steelers can maintain a higher pass rate, I am comfortable with Rodgers in Week 6. The Buccaneers have a top-half defense against the pass, but in Rodgers' last three games, he has averaged 35 passing attempts. As a team, the Steelers have the third-highest NFL Pass Rate (65%).

Jacoby Brissett

Brissett is a top-15 fantasy football quarterback. Yet, he is owned in just about 50% of fantasy leagues. Managers should pick him up, especially after a Week 5 game with 292 passing yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Cardinals face a 21st-ranked Rams pass defense this Sunday. If the team is expected to trail, Brissett is likely to benefit from a late-game passing script.

For what it's worth, Brissett also just had his best fantasy game of the season, which was his first without Marvin Harrison Jr.

Kirk Cousins

It was a brutal Sunday for the Raiders, but Cousins still managed to complete 19 of 28 passes for 243 yards, 1 touchdown, and zero interceptions. I love what the Raiders have been cooking, and it might come out smelling delicious in Week 6.

The Raiders host the Bills this week. They rank fourth-worst against quarterbacks, permitting 296 yards and 2.6 passing touchdowns per game. Meanwhile, Cousins is a surprising top-10 fantasy quarterback.

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