Week 11 is upon us, fantasy football managers. The home stretch toward the playoffs is in full swing, with four weeks to go in most leagues. That means we can't spare any points, and we must inspect every detail of our rosters. If you need a quarterback, you're in the right place. The following three options can add value if you need them.

Availability Percentages are from Sleeper.

Cam Ward — 87% Available

Ward has a 69% completion rate, 535 passing yards, and 4 touchdowns over his last two games. He also had 10 rushing attempts for 80 rushing yards in that span. Ward is up to 15th in PFF Passing Grade, with his best measured game in Week 10 against a stout Jaguars defense.

Robert Saleh has stated that Ward's approach has been different. In simple terms, he's in situations that let him play more freely to his strengths, and it is working. As a first-overall draft pick, Ward has a high ceiling, so taking him could be worth the gamble. For the first time this season, I plan on projecting Ward inside the top-20 quarterbacks in Week 11.

Aaron Rodgers — 46% Available

Rodgers has thrown at least two touchdowns in five of his last seven games. That coincides with the breakout of Germie Bernard, and the signs look up for the week ahead.

In Week 11, the Steelers have an Eagles defense that ranks 9th-easiest in Fantasy Points Allowed to Quarterbacks. As the season has gone on, injury-ridden and such, they have become even easier. We can expect Rodgers to have a nice outing in this interstate rivalry. Not to mention, he may be adding Michael Pittman Jr. back to his arsenal after time spent injured.

Jacoby Brissett — 78% Available

In Brissett's Ravens debut on Monday Night Football, he threw for 340 yards. It shows he's a gunslinger. It was not just a Cardinals thing (Brissett averaged 280 yards per game in 2025).

Jacoby Brissett and Josh Cuevas moving the Ravens down the field 👏



LACvsBAL on ESPN

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Ait7LGq3aR — NFL (@NFL) November 17, 2026

I truly believe that Brissett will continue playing at this level. He constantly looks downfield, and he has the weapons to deliver. From Zay Flowers to the vertical threat of Rashod Bateman and other complementary players, including Josh Cuevas out of the clouds, it showed last night that Declan Doyle will let Brissett loose.

The Ravens are at a record of four wins and six losses. They are the 5th-worst team in the NFL. They are expected to be down often, entering a pass-friendly game script.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: