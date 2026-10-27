Ryan Flournoy, Caleb Douglas, and 3 More Fantasy Football Week 8 Waiver Wire Wide Receivers

Almost every week in the NFL, a waiver wire target delivers fantasy excellence. In Week 7, Omar Cooper Jr. and Caleb Douglas both finished as WR1s. Malachi Fields and Ryan Flournoy also finished as WR2s. In Week 8, the following fantastic options are waiting as wide receiver waiver-wire targets.

Availability Percentages are from Sleeper.

Ryan Flournoy — 75% Available

Flournoy has run a route on 76% of Cowboys passing situations in 2026. Over his last three games, Flournoy's rate has risen to 84%. He has been targeted at least four times in every game this season and is averaging 67 yards over his last three games.

Caleb Douglas — 81% Available

In Douglas's Week 7 return from injury, he ran a route on 100% of Malik Willis's passing attempts. Douglas caught 2 passes for 70 yards and scored 2 touchdowns.

Over three career games, Douglas has recorded at least three targets and averages 4.0 receptions per game. He has a route rate over 85% and ranks 3rd in Yards per Target and 4th in receiving EPA per Target across the league.

Makai Lemon — 55% Available

Lemon is purely an insurance play. He is only viable if DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks are both out in Week 8. He is also a stash should either player get hurt later in the season. After all, Lemon is a 2026 first-round draft pick.

Over two games with Tanner McKee, Lemon has 14 targets, 10 receptions, 86 yards, and his first career touchdown. Before that, Lemon had only one game this season with over 29 yards.

Kendrick Bourne — 72% Available

Over his last three games, Bourne has averaged at least 6 targets per game. He has 13 receptions for 126 yards. Bourne is a starter in this offense, which also ranks 2nd in Passing Attempts per Game (40.9). Jalen Brooks, the WR3, will also miss the rest of the season due to a wrist injury.

Antonio Williams — 81% Available

Williams has run 92 routes over his last three games, a 90% route rate. That number will remain elite now that Terry McLaurin is out for the season. When Dan Quinn was asked about the passing offense after McLaurin's injury, he told reporters it wouldn't increase Stefon Diggs' role. Instead, the offense will shift to other pass-catchers, such as Williams and Dyami Brown.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: