Germie Bernard, Efton Chism, and 3 Other Fantasy Football Week 6 Waiver Wire Wide Receivers
How can the wide receiver position help us fantasy managers in Week 6? There are plenty of streamers, so I suggest hitting the waiver wire. Invest your free-agent budget in these five names, as role changes can yield a great harvest in Week 6.
Germie Bernard
Both Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson will be inactive in Week 6. As a result, Bernard is the No. 2 pass-catcher behind DK Metcalf. Bernard had a 92% snap rate in Week 5 and caught 6 of 9 targets for 80 yards. Volume reins with this rookie.
Kendrick Bourne
Out goes Marvin Harrison Jr., and up goes the snap-share, Bourne. He will now reside at WR2 next to Michael Wilson. In Week 5, Bourne caught 5 of 8 targets, which was nearly a 20% target share and 70 receiving yards.
One minor note is the role of WR3 Jalen Brooks. He tied Bourne in Week 5 snap rate. Nonetheless, Bourne is still definitely the guy in this potential battle. Brooks only caught 2 of his 7 targets.
Ryan Flournoy
I still love Flournoy, arguably the best wide receiver handcuff in the NFL. If either CeeDee Lamb or George Pickens got hurt, Flournoy would rise to a major step into the role. Through five games, he has had at least 4 targets. In Week 5, Flournoy had his best game with 90 yards against a strong-catching Buccaneers defense.
Efton Chism
The Patriots have been working on their passing game. The good news is that it has worked. Drake Maye completed 26 of 31 passing attempts in Week 5 for 374 yards and 4 touchdowns. Of that, Chism led the team in targets (6) and was second in routes run, behind Romeo Doubs.
In a deep pass-catching room, Chism has stood tall. That means something, especially above Demario Douglas and Kyle Williams. As long as Mack Hollins and AJ Brown are out, Chism is a viable option.
Jerry Jeudy
If KC Concepcion does not clear concussion protocol, Jeudy will have a bigger role. He ran the second-most routes of any Brown in Week 5. He had 7 targets for 3 receptions, though it was raining heavily throughout the game against the Jets.
The Ravens come to town ranked 19th-best against wide receivers and 5th-worst in receiving yards allowed.
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Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.