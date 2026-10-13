Germie Bernard, Efton Chism, and 3 Other Fantasy Football Week 6 Waiver Wire Wide Receivers

How can the wide receiver position help us fantasy managers in Week 6? There are plenty of streamers, so I suggest hitting the waiver wire. Invest your free-agent budget in these five names, as role changes can yield a great harvest in Week 6.

Germie Bernard

The good of Germie Bernard in Week 5. Aaron Rodgers likes him in these tight spaces and on in-cut routes. He's a tough player with nice size, so this role suits him well.



Season-high 12.0 expected points. pic.twitter.com/iPVib2gcm4 — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) October 12, 2026

Both Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson will be inactive in Week 6. As a result, Bernard is the No. 2 pass-catcher behind DK Metcalf. Bernard had a 92% snap rate in Week 5 and caught 6 of 9 targets for 80 yards. Volume reins with this rookie.

Kendrick Bourne

Out goes Marvin Harrison Jr., and up goes the snap-share, Bourne. He will now reside at WR2 next to Michael Wilson. In Week 5, Bourne caught 5 of 8 targets, which was nearly a 20% target share and 70 receiving yards.

One minor note is the role of WR3 Jalen Brooks. He tied Bourne in Week 5 snap rate. Nonetheless, Bourne is still definitely the guy in this potential battle. Brooks only caught 2 of his 7 targets.

Ryan Flournoy

I still love Flournoy, arguably the best wide receiver handcuff in the NFL. If either CeeDee Lamb or George Pickens got hurt, Flournoy would rise to a major step into the role. Through five games, he has had at least 4 targets. In Week 5, Flournoy had his best game with 90 yards against a strong-catching Buccaneers defense.

Efton Chism

Heads up backwards pass by Efton Chism III to help the Patriots get the 1st down pic.twitter.com/oN70ccHwNV — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 11, 2026

The Patriots have been working on their passing game. The good news is that it has worked. Drake Maye completed 26 of 31 passing attempts in Week 5 for 374 yards and 4 touchdowns. Of that, Chism led the team in targets (6) and was second in routes run, behind Romeo Doubs.

In a deep pass-catching room, Chism has stood tall. That means something, especially above Demario Douglas and Kyle Williams. As long as Mack Hollins and AJ Brown are out, Chism is a viable option.

Jerry Jeudy

If KC Concepcion does not clear concussion protocol, Jeudy will have a bigger role. He ran the second-most routes of any Brown in Week 5. He had 7 targets for 3 receptions, though it was raining heavily throughout the game against the Jets.

The Ravens come to town ranked 19th-best against wide receivers and 5th-worst in receiving yards allowed.

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