Adonai Mitchell, Antonio Williams, and 3 More Fantasy Football Week 9 Waiver Wire Wide Receivers

Adonai Mitchell has come to the forefront of this week's waiver wire conversation. But he is not the only name to consider. Several wide receivers have considerable roles for fantasy viability. I highly recommend targeting these five pass-catchers ahead of Week 9 fantasy football.

Availability Percentages are from Sleeper.

Adonai Mitchell — 89% Available

Mitchell was truly healthy in Weeks 1, 2, and 8. In Week 7, he returned from his finger injury, but his snaps were limited. So we weighted the other three games more heavily. In that case, Mitchell has 23 targets, 16 receptions, 265 yards, and 1 touchdown. His route rate in that time is 91%. He is the Jets' WR2, not Omar Cooper Jr.

Antonio Williams — 73% Available

In Week 8, Williams caught 5 of 6 targets for 54 yards. This season, he has a 77% catch rate and 11.1 Yards per Reception. He also has a 93% route rate over his last two games.

Better yet, Williams appears to be a legitimately good rookie third-round draft pick. He ranks 25th among 79 qualified wide receivers in PFF Receiving Grade. He has also recorded no drops on 30+ targets. Williams is the future of this Commanders offense, alongside Stefon Diggs, Treylon Burks, and Dyami Brown.

DeMario Douglas — 59% Available

AJ Brown is injured, as are Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, and now potentially Hunter Henry. Someone has to catch the rock. That man is "Pop" Douglas.

Douglas is averaging 5.0 targets and 4.3 receptions over his last four games. He has also recorded four touchdowns and an 80% route rate over that span, and that should rise to around 90%, especially if Henry's foot injury keeps him sidelined.

Malachi Fields — 90% Available

Fields has an 86% route rate over his last three games. Over his two games with JJ McCarthy at the helm, Fields has 13 targets for 104 yards. This season, Fields is averaging 15.5 Yards per Reception, ranking 14th among 66 qualified wide receivers with at least 25 targets.

Fields is the Giants' WR3, but given his explosive style, he can lead the team in receiving yards on any given Sunday. The Giants face the Eagles this week, who rank 7th-worst in Yards per Target Allowed to outside wide receivers.

Treylon Burks — 93% Available

Burks is the natural replacement for Terry McLaurin. Diggs and Williams play slot rates above 45%, whereas Burks lines up primarily outside, as McLaurin often did. In Week 8, the first game since McLaurin was placed on injured reserve, Burks had a 90% route rate with 81 receiving yards.

Averaging 19.4 Yards per Reception, Burks is one of the NFL's most explosive pass-catchers. Commanders quarterbacks have a 134.0 Passer Rating when targeting Burks. With his new route tree and explosiveness, Burks is a formidable fantasy asset.

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