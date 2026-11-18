The tight end position is quite shallow in fantasy football. However, there are options. When checking free agency, I find a few commonly available tight ends who are viable options for Week 11 fantasy football. Review the data and pick your poison from these three options.

Availability Percentages are from Sleeper.

Chig Okonkwo — 62% Available

Okonkwo is running an 81% route rate over his last three games. In that time, he has a 21.4% target share. His volume is mostly on par with Stefon Diggs, just with fewer yards per reception, but that's fine for a streaming option. He should honestly be rostered at a much higher percentage than he currently is, especially with a healthy Jayden Daniels throwing the ball Okonkwo's way.

I happen to rank Okonkwo as my TE9 in Week 11. He faces the Bengals, who allow the 3rd-most Yards per Target to tight ends and the 2nd-most receiving yards.

Cade Otton — 93% Available

Weeks 6 through 8 had been abnormal for the Buccaneers. Baker Mayfield played through a thumb injury, and one game was played in a monsoon. Passing volume was very down, so we take those games with a grain of salt.

This season, under normal circumstances, he has at least 5 targets in five of six games. Otton has an 83% route rate this season, and he faces the Lions this weekend. Their defense allows the most fantasy points to tight ends and ranks 6th-worst in Yards per Target allowed to tight ends.

Baker Mayfield is questionable for Week 11 with a foot/ankle injury. Since his thumb injury is in the past, Mayfield should be able to dish out enough volume to support Otton. The same goes for a healthy Jalon Daniels if Mayfield is inactive.

Gunnar Helm — 95% Available

Helm is emerging alongside the surging Cam Ward. Over his last three games, Helm has 16 targets, with at least 4 targets in each game. Over that three-game span, Helm has 12 receptions for 123 yards.

The upcoming Titans-Cowboys matchup will favor Helm's volume and the Titans' offense. The Cowboys are 5th in Points per Game and 32nd in points allowed per Game. The Titans are averaging 28.7 points per game over their last three games and rank 28th in Points Allowed per Game.

For what it's worth, the Titans have also placed starting slot receiver Wan'Dale Robinson on injured reserve, giving Helm even more targets inside the hash marks.

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