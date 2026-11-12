Eli Raridon Features the Best 3 Tight End Streamers in Week 10 Fantasy Football

The tight end position differs from other fantasy football positions. The top tight ends average fewer yards per game than top wide receivers. As a result, they can be more touchdown-dependent. My rule of thumb is: find probable volume, and if they don't have it, look for huge touchdown upside in the coming weeks. Based on my analysis, the following three tight ends are streamers worth adding in Week 10.

Availability Percentages are from Sleeper.

Pat Freiermuth — 59% Available

The Bengals are on tap to play Freiermuth this Sunday. They rank second-worst in both Yards per Target Allowed and Total Yards Allowed per game to tight ends. When the two teams met in Week 3, Freiermuth had a mediocre day that hinted at better things to come.

Despite just two receptions in that Week 3 game, Freiermuth did have 30 yards. It was his second-best game this season in Yards per Reception (15.0). The point is proven that the Bengals are poor in the open field against tight ends.

Given that the Steelers will not have Roman Wilson and Michael Pittman Jr., and that Metcalf has caught only 25% of his passes in his last two games, Freiermuth's stock has to be up this week.

Dalton Schultz — 72% Available

Schultz has at least 4 targets and 30 yards in each of his last four games. Over his last three games, Schultz has a 19% targets-per-route run rate. Better yet, his quarterback, CJ Stroud, is red-hot.

Stroud has 16 passing touchdowns and 2 interceptions this season. This past week, he threw five touchdowns alone. In eight games played, Stroud has four with at least 312 passing yards.

So long as this Texans offense is rolling, Schultz is a considerable streamer. His opponent, the Cleveland Browns, rank 10th-worst in Fantasy Points Allowed to tight ends.

Eli Raridon — 96% Available

Raridon's Week 10 opponent, the Detroit Lions, have been abysmal against tight ends this season. In eight games, they've allowed tight ends 64 receptions, 704 yards, and 11 touchdowns. Over Raridon's last five games, he's recorded at least 52 yards three times.

Drake Maye has targeted the tight end 29% of the time in the red zone. In those cases, Raridon has the majority of them (6).

Among tight ends with at least a 40% route share in 2026, Raridon ranks sixth-best in both Targets per Route Run Rate and Yards per Route Run. Expect Josh McDaniels to have a game plan for his tight ends, with Raridon highlighted.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: