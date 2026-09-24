Terrance Ferguson Features 3 Towering Tight Ends Streamers in Week 3 Fantasy Football

Tight end injuries have created tight end problems. Depth chart movement has turned preconceived upside into newfound risk. Things change, but we can prepare. Tight ends reside on the waiver wire who have something to offer. Fantasy managers ought to stay sharp and add one of the four tight ends rostered below 50%.

All ownership data is according to Sleeper.

Oronde Gadsden II — 57% Available

Chargers are placing two tight ends, David Njoku (fibula) and Charlie Kolar (forearm), on injured reserve. pic.twitter.com/aZzF8hNL5P — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2026

David Njoku with an, 18% target share, heads to the Injured List. Charlie Kolar, with 36 snaps per game, finds the sideline amid a forearm injury. In comes Gadsden II and what can be a lucrative snap count.

Gadsden II finds volume worthy of a TE14 ranking in Week 3. He is projected for 4.5 targets, 3.2 receptions, 40.9 yards, and 0.3 touchdowns against Buffalo.

Tight ends have accounted for 30% of Justin Herbert's targets through two games. That should prove little cause for worry that the Chargers wouldn't use Gadsden II. They surely will. Maybe not to a 30% target share, but they will.

Pat Freiermuth — 80% Available

Sep 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freiermuth has the 2nd-most snaps played among non-offensive linemen and non-quarterbacks. The only Steeler with more snaps played otherwise is DK Metcalf. Freiermuth has played 69% of all possible snaps and 68% of all possible passing snaps.

The target share of Freiermuth is just 14%, but that does not tell the whole story. He has caught 90% of those targets and has sole possession of all Steelers receiving touchdowns (1). Despite a shallow sample size, Freiermuth owns 6 of Aaron Rodgers' 6 red-zone targets (33%).

The three primary defenders on Freiermuth will be Barrett Carter, Demetrius Knight Jr., and Jordan Battle. None of them has a PFF Coverage Grade above 62.0 in 2026. Neither had a PFF Coverage Grade better than 54.5 in 2025.

Terrance Ferguson — 81% Available

In Week 2, Ferguson surged to 8 targets, 6 receptions, and a touchdown. Especially if Puka Nacua is out, the role will remain rewarding. Ferguson has run the most routes of all 4 Rams tight ends. Ferguson is essentially the Rams' No. 3 pass-catcher when Nacua is active. A top-3 offense like the Rams' obviously has titanic upside.

In Week 3, Ferguson is projected for 4.7 receptions, 3.3 targets, 34.8 yards, and 0.2 touchdowns. If Nacua is out, Ferguson has 5.7 of his projected targets to feed off of, likely seeing a net gain of 1.0- 1.5 total targets.

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