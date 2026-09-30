Tyler Higbee Crashes the Party Among 3 Tight End Streamers in Week 4 Fantasy Football

The tight end position has seen its top players pop in and out throughout the first month of the season. Dalton Kincaid has risen, Tucker Kraft has fallen, and that is all a part of the season's rollercoaster. Surely, you may need to stream a tight end to ensure a winning lineup in Week 4. So let's show you who is on the menu.

All ownership data is per Sleeper.

Darren Waller — 61% Available

Sep 20, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers had desperately needed to find an answer at tight end entering 2026. They had perhaps the worst tight end grouping in the NFL with Ja'Tavion Sanders and Tommy Tremble. A supply-and-demand move: the team signed Waller.

Waller's snap share has increased in each game as he ramps up his form. In Week 3, he ran 29 routes and had 8 targets, 5 receptions, and 51 yards. His target share came to 20%, and it should remain high now that Jalen Coker is expected to miss multiple games.

Tyler Higbee — 93% Available

"He's the guy to play any role he's ready to go every Sunday"



🎙️ Matthew Stafford on Tyler Higbee pic.twitter.com/mcUnTAHlue — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 30, 2026

The Los Angeles Rams will dip into their deep bucket of tight ends with Terrance Ferguson injured. Four tight ends have seen targets for the Rams in 2026. Of them all, Higbee has the most targets (12), receptions (10), and yards (74).

Higbee will now get a chunk of Ferguson's role, which had been an 11% target share and 15 routes run per game. The pecking order at tight end is: Higbee and Davis Allen — that's it. Colby Parkinson is also hurt, and rookie Max Klare is only playing special teams at the moment.

Mike Gesicki — 85% Available

In Week 3, Gesicki definitely benefited from the WR3 absence of Andre Iosivas. However, statistics show that a good game is not a fluke. Rather, Gesicki is playing well. Following a Week 3 game with 3 receptions, 37 yards, and a touchdown, Gesicki ranks 2nd in Receiving EPA per Target at tight end.

Only two Bengals have multiple red-zone targets: Ja'Marr Chase (4) and Gesicki (2). Iosivas will remain out on the IR, and thus Gesicki is Joe Burrow's No. 3 pass-catcher ahead of Tanner Hudson and Colbie Young, who combine for 5 targets all season.

The Bengals are my No. 5-ranked passing offense and are ranked outside the top-10 in Passing EPA. I do think that this team has not even scratched the ceiling of what they will become.

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