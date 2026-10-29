Chig Okonkwo Features 3 High-Upside Tight End Streamers in Week 8 Fantasy Football

Today's task is to find the absolute best tight end streamers for Week 8 fantasy football. I measure several data points, including volume, red-zone usage, and other advanced metrics. The following three tight ends are worth considering this week.

Availability Percentages are from Sleeper.

Chig Okonkwo — 77% Available

Okonkwo played in Week 1, then got injured. He returned in Week 4 and was strong in Weeks 5 and 6 before the team's bye week. In his last two games, Okonkwo has 12 targets, 11 receptions, and 129 yards.

Over Okonkwo's last three games, he has a 90% route rate, including 40 routes run in Week 6. The Commanders signed Okonkwo to be heavily involved in this passing attack. In fact, he has a pass-block rate of just 8.5%. So know that when he is on the field, he has a strong chance of seeing meaningful targets.

Tyler Higbee — 56% Available

Higbee should see slightly more volume in Week 8. Despite being the third-most-targeted tight end in the Rams' offense in Week 7, he led them all in routes run. Higbee has the fourth-most targets of any Ram with 31 over 7 games. Over his last five games, Higbee has 29 targets and an 83% catch rate.

The cherry on top is that the Rams get the Chargers this weekend. Their defense ranks T-2nd-worst in Yards per Target Allowed to tight ends. I think Higbee could get plenty of volume to be a top-12 tight end, regardless of whether he scores a touchdown.

Michael Mayer — 69% Available

Over the Jets' past two games, opposing tight ends have caught 10 of 13 targets for 145 yards and 1 touchdown. They started the season as one of the stronger tight end defenses, but a larger sample size has exposed them. At best, they are a middling unit, and that is not enough to stop the Bowers-Mayer combo.

Mayer has at least 3 receptions in all but one game this season. Over seven games, he has caught 31 of 36 targets for 298 yards and 1 touchdown. More importantly, he's genuinely a great tight end.

Mayer is 8th in PFF Tight End Receiving Grade. He has zero drops, and despite being his team's No. 2 tight end, Mayer is 7th in Routes Run and 9th in Yards among all tight ends. That includes his season-high yardage game with Bowers active.

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