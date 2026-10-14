Tyler Higbee and 2 More High-Upside Tight End Streamers in Week 6 Fantasy Football

Four teams are on a bye week: Bengals, Lions, Dolphins, Vikings. At tight end, Mike Gesicki, Sam LaPorta, Greg Dulcich, and TJ Hockenson are all the semi-viable fantasy options that are inactive. Whether you own one of those players or need help, consider grabbing one of the following three tight end streamers.

Availability Percentages are from Sleeper.

Darren Waller — 71% Available

Waller does face the likely return of Jalen Coker. However, he should still be streamable. Waller is averaging 4.3 targets and 3.3 receptions per game with Coker. He is third on the Panthers in red zone targets (4) and the 10th-ranked tight end in yards per reception (10.1).

The Panthers have a quite shallow pass-catching depth chart. After McMillan, Coker, and Waller come Brycen Tremayne and John Metchie III. Those two players combine to average 18 routes run per game each. Waller runs about 25 himself. Waller's catch rate is also above 80%, whereas Tremayne and Metchie are each below 65%.

Pat Freiermuth — 63% Available

Freiermuth is averaging 5.0 targets and 3.8 receptions per game. Not to mention, Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson will be out this week. Freiermuth is the No. 3 pass-catcher, and some might argue he is the No. 2, ahead of Germie Bernard.

Tight ends are sometimes touchdown-reliant. In Freiermuth's case, he will not fit that bill this week, as he's expected to get a comfortable share of targets, over 20%. However, he has five red zone targets this season, hauling in four touchdowns in the process, the most on the team.

Tyler Higbee — 67% Available

Over Higbee's last three games, he has had at least 6 targets and a total of 22 targets. Granted, Matthew Stafford has at least 51 passing attempts in each of those games, but the volume is still there over a three-game stretch.

The Rams are arguably a top-3 offense in the NFL. They are passing the ball at the fourth-highest rate in the NFL: 64%. If we can trust anyone, it is Stafford and the Rams' offense.

Not only is Higbee viable on volume, but he's also a good player. Higbee ranks 7th in PFF Tight End Receiving Grade. He is 9th in Average Depth of Target and 12th in Passer Rating When Targeted.

The Rams then face the Cardinals this week, who rank 29th in fantasy points allowed to tight ends.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: