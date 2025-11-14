Top Week 11 Yahoo Fantasy Drops Including The Injured Travis Hunter & Chris Godwin
The top 10 drops at Yahoo Fantasy Sports this week include some deserving players due to injuries, but at least three players will be picked up quickly over the next seven days.
Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars
In Week 7, Hunter started to soar in London when he posted his first impact game (8/101/1 on 12 targets) of his young career. He looked poised to help fantasy teams over the second half of the season, but a knee issue pushed him to the injured reserve two weeks later, followed by season-ending surgery.
Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears
After a great game (198 combined yards with three catches) against the Bengals, the fantasy market hoped Monangai would jump in front of D’Andre Swift in Chicago’s running back depth chart. The Bears had him on the field for 38% of their last week, leading to seven carries for 28 yards and a touchdown. His lack of touches led to him earning a free pass to the waiver wire pool in the Yahoo Fantasy world. Monangai remains a player to follow in shallow formats, especially for Swift teams looking for a handcuff option.
Bam Knight, Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals gave Knight RB1 snaps in their offense over the past month, but his production has faded in back-to-back matchups (9/27 with two catches for 20 yards and 10/28 with one catch for five yards). Even with the fantasy market trying to locate the whereabouts of Trey Benson, Knight was kicked to the curb in many leagues over the past week. He also picked up an ankle issue over the past two weeks.
Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills
There’s been a lot to like about Kincaid this year, but he picked up two injuries (oblique and hamstring) over the past three weeks. The Bills expected him to miss multiple games, and the Yahoo crowd has removed him from their fantasy payroll in Week 11. He was on pace to set career-highs in receiving yards (996) and touchdowns (8). Kincaid is worth a bench stash in all formats with enough bench space.
Oronde Gadsden, Los Angeles Chargers
Early reports this week indicated that Gadsden would miss some games due to a knee injury. By Wednesday, he was practicing in full, leaving the quick-trigger fantasy managers wondering whether they had been hustled by poor injury news from the Chargers. Gadsden has 27 catches for 390 yards and two touchdowns over his last five games, making him a top-five fantasy tight end. I’d run to the window to claim him, even with the Chargers having a bye in Week 12.
Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks
Darnold scored only 9.90 fantasy points in Week 10, but his failure was more due to game score rather than his performance. Seattle jumped out to a 35-0 lead with two defensive scores, leading to the Seahawks attempting 12 passes. Darnold (178/1) gained 14.8 yards per pass attempt, but one of his two incompletions was caught by the Cardinals.
I have him ranked fifth at quarterback this week. He’s passed for over 290 yards in four matchups this season, highlighted by him gaining 9.9 yards per pass attempt. I have him as a start, rather than a drop this week.
Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
A concussion knocked Dart out of action for Week 11, and New York has a bye in Week 14. He’s scored over 20.00 fantasy points in seven consecutive games in four-point passing touchdowns formats, highlighted by his last three games on the road (32.25, 29.15, and 29.70). Hopefully, Dart misses minimal time as he brings the “it factor” to the Giants’ offense. I expect him to be picked up quickly in Yahoo Fantasy leagues.
Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
I have Godwin on one of my 35-managed waiver wire teams in the high-stakes market. Two weeks ago, I wanted to launch him into the free agent pool based on the direction of his progress. In the end, I felt his upside was better than the available wide receivers in the free agent pool. Godwin returned to limited practice this week, which should be a positive sign. Unfortunately, he is a liability in short roster formats until Godwin is in game shape.
Tank Bigsby, Philadelphia Eagles
A tease showing (9/104) in Week 8 by Bigsby and potential injury to Saquon Barkley led to some fantasy teams scooping him up, with the hopes of hitting on an upside RB2 in the Eagles’ offense. Last week, Philadelphia had him on the field for eight plays, compared to 12 by Will Shipley. As a result, Bigsby was released by many fantasy teams at Yahoo this week.
Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts
A bye week and an empty showing in Week 10 (1/3) led to Downs being the first drop for some fantasy teams at Yahoo. Over his previous three matchups, he scored a touchdown (6/42/1, 3/39/1, and 6/57/1). Downs falls more into a short-term cover than a trusted fantasy asset in most formats.