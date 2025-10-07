Tua Tagovailoa, 2 More Fantasy Football Week 6 Waiver Wire Quarterbacks To Consider
The 2025 fantasy football season is moving fast, and quarterback production continues to shape the weekly leaderboard. Injuries, inconsistent performances, and surprising breakout stories have opened the door for several new signal-callers to make a difference.
Whether you’re streaming by necessity or searching for long-term upside, this week’s waiver wire presents a few intriguing names capable of providing stability or even weekly starter value.
All three quarterbacks highlighted below have either shown steady fantasy floors or flashed enough upside to warrant serious consideration.
If you’re looking to bolster your depth or replace an underperforming starter, these are the quarterbacks to target heading into Week 6. Be sure to consider the debates surrounding other positions as we delve deeper into the NFL season.
Note: These quarterbacks are rostered in 50% or fewer of Yahoo fantasy football leagues.
Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks (31% rostered)
Few expected Sam Darnold to reemerge as a fantasy-relevant quarterback, but the veteran has exceeded expectations with the Seahawks. After bouncing back from an uneven Week 1, Darnold has delivered consistent fantasy numbers, averaging 19.1 points per game over the past four weeks and finishing as a top-10 quarterback twice in that span. His Week 5 explosion against Tampa Bay was a reminder of what a confident and well-supported Darnold can do — 341 yards, four touchdowns, and 27.6 fantasy points.
Seattle’s offense has thrived under coordinator Klint Kubiak, who’s helped Darnold play efficient and aggressive football. With Jaxon Smith-Njigba emerging as a legitimate No. 1 target and veterans like Cooper Kupp providing reliability, Darnold’s supporting cast is among the strongest he’s had in his career. The presence of young contributors such as Tory Horton, A.J. Barner, and Elijah Arroyo further rounds out an offense that looks deeper by the week.
Looking ahead, Darnold draws a favorable matchup against a Jaguars defense that has given up nearly 20 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Jacksonville will also be on a short week, creating another opportunity for Darnold to maintain his rhythm.
Fantasy managers can view him as a borderline QB1 with a solid floor and a steadily improving ceiling. If you need a starter for Week 6 or want a dependable backup, Darnold is one of the best waiver adds available.
Jaxson Dart, New York Giants (39%)
Jaxson Dart’s early NFL success has been one of the more surprising fantasy developments of the season. The rookie from Ole Miss took over for Russell Wilson and immediately injected life into a stagnant Giants offense. Through his first two starts, Dart has averaged 17.7 fantasy points per game, thanks largely to his ability to make plays with his legs. He’s rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown on 17 attempts in that span, giving fantasy managers valuable rushing production that raises his weekly floor.
Even in defeat in an uneven performance, Dart has flashed resilience and fantasy utility. Growing pains should be expected.
Against New Orleans in Week 5, he totaled 257 combined yards, two passing touchdowns, and 55 rushing yards, despite committing three turnovers. His poise under pressure and willingness to run make him an appealing option, despite Malik Nabers being sidelined for the year. While Dart’s receiving corps lacks established stars, his dual-threat skill set and high snap share ensure steady opportunity.
The upcoming stretch won’t be easy with two games against the Eagles and one against the Broncos on the horizon, but Dart’s mobility and consistent usage make him a solid stash in single-QB formats and a borderline starter in Superflex leagues.
The Eagles have given up at least 17.9 fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in four of five games, and their struggles containing mobile passers play directly into Dart’s strengths. If he continues to post rushing numbers near his current pace, he could crack the top-12 fantasy quarterbacks before long.
Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (30%)
After a shaky start to the season, Tua Tagovailoa has stabilized as a strong streaming option and potential long-term play for fantasy managers. Over his last four games, Tagovailoa has averaged 223.5 yards, 2.3 touchdowns, and 17.5 fantasy points per contest. He’s thrown multiple touchdown passes in each of those outings and is coming off his best performance of the season — 256 yards, three scores, and 22.7 fantasy points against Carolina.
What makes this stretch even more impressive is that Tagovailoa has managed to thrive without Tyreek Hill, who’s out for the year with a knee injury. Instead, he’s spread the ball effectively to Jaylen Waddle, Darren Waller, and De’Von Achane, showcasing both patience and precision. His accuracy remains elite, completing 70.7% of his passes this season — nearly identical to last year’s league-leading mark.
Next up for Miami is a Chargers defense that has struggled to slow opposing passers, allowing 19.2 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks and multiple 20-point outings already this season. The Chargers’ bend-but-don’t-break approach could lead to a high-volume passing day for Tagovailoa, especially with Miami’s defense likely to give up points and force him into shootouts.
Fantasy football managers looking for a reliable QB2 or streaming starter should give Tagovailoa serious consideration. His recent stretch of turnover-free play and expanding chemistry with Waddle and Waller indicate his production is sustainable. Even without Hill, this Miami offense remains explosive enough to keep Tua in the weekly fantasy conversation.
Also consider: Mac Jones, SF (5%), Trevor Lawrence, JAC (41%), Bryce Young, CAR (19%), Dillon Gabriel, CLE (4%)